Easy Form Validation in AngularJS with ngMessages
By Thomas Greco
JavaScript
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Last fall, the ngMessages module was rolled out with the release of Angular 1.3. This added enhanced support for displaying messages to the user — typically error messages from form validation. Before the release of
ngMessages, developers were forced to rely on directives such as
ng-class and
ng-show to display these errors. This resulted in cluttered, repetitive code.
Now, however,
ngMessages provides the ability to display custom error messages without having to violate the D.R.Y. principle of coding — Don’t Repeat Yourself. And, as Angular steadily progresses towards version 2.0, Angular’s development team continues to roll out new features for it. Therefore, I thought it would be beneficial to demonstrate just how easy
ngMessages makes the process of validating forms in AngularJS.
Getting started
This will be our basic template:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8" />
<title>ngMessages demo</title>
</head>
<body ng-app="app">
<script src="path/to/angular.min.js"></script>
<script src="path/to/angular-messages.min.js"></script>
<script>
var app = angular.module('app', ['ngMessages']);
</script>
</body>
</html>
As you can see, we are loading Angular, followed by the
ngMessages module, before injecting it into our application. For those of you wishing to folow along at home, the code for this tutorial is available on GitHub. For the impatient, you can also skip to the demo at the end of the article.
Next we are going to create a form with the following fields:
- First Name
- Last Name
- Email Address
- Phone Number
- Message
I will add a
required attribute to all of the fields (as they will be compulsory), as well as using an
ng-model directive to bind them to properties on the current scope.
<form name="exampleForm" class="myForm" required>
<label>First Name:</label>
<input type="text" name="userFirstName" ng-model="firstName" required />
<label>Last Name:</label>
<input type="text" name="userLastName" ng-model="lastName" required />
<label>Email Address:</label>
<input type="email" name="userEmail" ng-model="email" required />
<label>Phone Number:</label>
<input type="email" name="userPhoneNumber" ng-model="phoneNumber" required />
<label>User Message:</label>
<textarea type="text" name="userMessage" ng-model="message" required></textarea>
</form>
Enter ngMessages
Now let’s dive into the code and check out how
ngMessages allows us to use the attributes we specify on the inputs for simple form validation.
Required Fields
The first thing you should take note of is that the form is named
exampleForm. When using the
ng-messages directive, we pass it an angular expression evaluating to a key/value object (typically the
$error object on an
ngModel instance). In our case this will be the name of the form, chained to the
name attribute of the respective form field, chained to the aforementioned
$error object.
<div ng-messages="exampleForm.userFirstName.$error">
Once that is done, you just need to nest a
div containing an
ng-message attribute inside of the
ngMessages div. The value passed to the
ng-message attribute will depend upon the directives we added to the input field; in this case, the value will be
required.
That will give us:
<label>First Name:</label>
<input type="text" name="userFirstName" ng-model="firstName" required />
<div ng-messages="exampleForm.userFirstName.$error">
<div ng-message="required">This field is required</div>
</div>
<label>Last Name:</label>
<input type="text" name="userLastName" ng-model="lastName" required />
<div ng-messages="exampleForm.userLastName.$error">
<div ng-message="required">This field is required</div>
</div>
Next, we want to make sure the user enters a valid e-mail address. Luckily, HTML5 makes this a pretty easy task. In the previous example, the
name attribute of the input fields took the value of
text, however email addresses take the value of
ng-messages attribute, in order to activate the error messages. We can then add an additional
div containing the
ng-message attribute that takes the value of
required value.
<label>Email Address:</label>
<input type="email" name="userEmail" ng-model="email" required />
<div ng-messages="exampleForm.userEmail.$error">
<div ng-message="required">This field is required</div>
<div ng-message="email">Your email address is invalid</div>
</div>
Regular Expressions
As we continue along, we will be using
ng-pattern directive to validate the user’s phone number. For those who are unfamiliar with
ng-pattern, it is used to ensure an input field matches the regular expression that is passed into the attribute. In this case, we will be validating the user’s phone number by passing the following regex into the
ng-pattern attribute:
/^[\+]?[(]?[0-9]{3}[)]?[-\s\.]?[0-9]{3}[-\s\.]?[0-9]{4,6}$/
This will match the following formats (and ensure we accept a valid ten-digit phone number):
(123) 456-7890
123-456-7890
123.456.7890
1234567890
+31636363634
075-63546725
The
ng-pattern error message is activated by passing in the value of
pattern into
ng-message, which can be seen in the code below:
<label>Phone Number:</label>
<input type="email" name="userPhoneNumber" ng-model="phoneNumber"
ng-pattern="/^[\+]?[(]?[0-9]{3}[)]?[-\s\.]?[0-9]{3}[-\s\.]?[0-9]{4,6}$/"
required/>
<div ng-messages="exampleForm.userPhoneNumber.$error">
<div ng-message="required">This field is required</div>
<div ng-message="pattern">Must be a valid 10 digit phone number</div>
</div>
Validating phone numbers with a regex is a bit of a tricky subject (and, to be honest, simpler is often better). To learn more about this, you can check out this SitePoint article, or this Stack Overflow thread. To learn more about regular expressions in general, you can read this article on the Mozilla Developer Network.
Minlength and Maxlength
The final thing we want to do is validate the user’s message. The name of this field is
userMessage and it is required just like the examples above. This time however, we will utilize the
ng-minlength and
ng-maxlength attributes. Both of these attributes take integer values which will equal a set number of characters — the
ng-minlength attribute is used to set the number of characters a user is limited to, whereas the
ng-maxlength attribute sets the maximum numbers of characters that a user is allowed to enter.
In the example below, you will see that we are passing error messages into both the
minlength and
maxlength values. By doing this, the error message for the
minlength value will appear until the user reaches the desired number of characters. Additionally, the error message defined for
maxlength will appear once the user surpasses the set number of characters passed into the
ng-maxlength attribute.
<label>User Message:</label>
<textarea type="text" name="userMessage" ng-model="message"
ng-minlength="100" ng-maxlength="1000" required>
</textarea>
<div ng-messages="exampleForm.userMessage.$error">
<div ng-message="required">This field is required</div>
<div ng-message="minlength">Message must be over 100 characters</div>
<div ng-message="maxlength">Message must not exceed 1000 characters</div>
</div>
Now that we have validated all of the necessary fields, you should have a fully functional form that displays whatever message you desire based on the input tags for your form!
See the Pen Easy Form Validation in AngularJS with ngMessages by SitePoint (@SitePoint) on CodePen.
A Final Tweak
One of the best things about
ngMessages, and Angular in general, is the ability it gives you to utilize different directives together. For instance, you can hide the error messages by adding the statement
ng-if="exampleForm.inputName.$dirty after the
ng-messages directive. To show you how this is done, I have added the
ng-if statement to the
userMessage section of the form that we have just created. Now, there no error messages until the field is touched, or dirty.
<label>User Message:</label>
<textarea type="text" name="userMessage" ng-model="message"
ng-minlength="100" ng-maxlength="1000" required>
</textarea>
<div ng-messages="exampleForm.userMessage.$error"
ng-if="exampleForm.userMessage.$dirty">
<div ng-message="required">This field is required</div>
<div ng-message="minlength">Message must be over 100 characters</div>
<div ng-message="maxlength">Message must not exceed 1000 characters</div>
</div>
Conclusion
Hopefully by now you have a pretty firm grasp of the
ngMessages API, and how it can be used to easily perform form validation. In addition to what we have seen here, there are a bunch of other tricks you can do. For example, Angular allows you to tie
ngMessages and
ngAnimate directives together and create custom animations that reveal and hide custom error messages. I encourage you to utilize this new feature in Angular, and get as comfortable with it as possible — the ngMessages module offers a variety of different functionality when dealing with form data that you surely do not want to give up!
If you have any questions, or would like to share your opinion on this technique, feel free to reach out to me in the comments.
Thomas Greco is a web developer based out of New York City specializing in full-stack development with the M.E.A.N. stack technologies. Before web development, Thomas worked as a graphic designer, and he continues to utilize his background in design when building web applications. Have a question for Thomas ? You can reach him on Twitter.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns