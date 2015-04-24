Michele Tameni
An unconventional software engineer, interested in research and development of innovative apps, experimenting on emerging technology and interaction methods. A contributor to some open source projects, some for work, mostly for passion. When not at a keyboard Michele is usually travelling around the world, taking photographs or writing about adventures.
Michele's articles
Lists and Grids for Displaying Data in Sailfish OS
By Michele Tameni,
Michele Tameni looks at common techniques for displaying data in Sailfish OS using Lists and Grids.
A First Look at Sailfish OS 2.0
By Michele Tameni,
Michele Tameni looks at the recent changes that Sailfish OS 2.0 will bring to the platform.
Getting Started with Programming the Intel Edison
By Michele Tameni,
Michele Tameni demonstrates how to program the Intel Edison to easily create powerful IoT applications.
An Introduction to the Intel Edison for IoT Developers
By Michele Tameni,
Michele Tameni introduces the Intel Edison, a perfect compute module for those involved with Internet of Things development.
Silica Components for User Interfaces in Sailfish OS
By Michele Tameni,
Michele Tameni continues his look at SailfishOS development to discuss Silica components, Sailfish's UI layer.
Hello Sailfish, an Introduction to Developing for SailfishOS
By Michele Tameni,