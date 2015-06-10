Deivi's articles
How to Use AVCapturePhotoOutput’s Best Photo Features
By Deivi Taka,
Apple has done a remarkable work presenting AVCapturePhotoOutput in iOS 10. In this article, Deivi Taka will show how to implement some of its features.
iOS Speech APIs Tutorial
By Deivi Taka,
With the launch of iOS 10 developers can make use of a new exciting API: Speech Recognition. The concept of translating audio to text is known to both the users and the developers.
Understanding iOS Proactive Suggestions
By Deivi Taka,
With the introduction of the “Proactive” feature in iOS 9, Apple is trying to proactively assist you. The system learns from your actions and attempts to anticipate them
Securing Your Android Apps with the Fingerprint API
By Deivi Taka,
Deivi Taka looks at how to secure your Android apps with the Marshmallow Fingerprint API.
Developing Push Notifications for iOS 10
By Deivi Taka,
Deivi Taka takes a look at developing push notifications for iOS 10, what's new and how to take advantage of these features.
Managing Data in iOS Apps with SQLite
By Deivi Taka,
Most apps will need to store data at some point. In this tutorial, Deivi Taka looks at managing data in iOS with SQLite, an easy and light storage option.
Quick Tip – Gradle and How It Works with Android Studio
By Deivi Taka,
Deivi Taka looks at Gradle, a popular build system for Java that is also part of Android Studio and gives us a quick overview of how it works
Displaying Collections of Items on Windows Phone
By Deivi Taka,
Deivi Taka shows how to create collections of items on Windows Phone for displaying long data sets.
Updating Users with Notifications in Windows Phone Apps
By Deivi Taka,
Deivi Taka looks at how to keep your Windows Phone app users up to date with notifications .
Adding GeoLocation and Maps to Windows Phone Apps
By Deivi Taka,
Deivi Taka looks at adding maps and geolocation functionality to Windows Phone Apps.
Using XAML Controls to Design Windows Phone Apps
By Deivi Taka,
Deivi Taka looks at how XAML controls in Visual Studio can help beginner programmers create Windows Phone apps.
An Introduction to Windows Phone 8.1 Development
By Deivi Taka,
In Deivi Taka's first post for SitePoint, he takes us on a beginners tour for developing a mobile app on the Windows Phone 8.1 platform.