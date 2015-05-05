Creating a Bucket List App with Ionic and Firebase – Part 2

In the previous part of this tutorial, we saw how to get started creating a Bucket List app using IONIC and Firebase. We implemented sign in functionality using Firebase as a back end. In this part, we’ll implement sign up functionality and enable users to add wishes to their list once signed in. Source code from this tutorial is available on GitHub.

Getting Started

Clone the source code from the previous part of the tutorial.

git clone https://github.com/sitepoint-editors/iBucketListApp_Part1

After the clone has completed, navigate to the project directory and install the required dependencies.

cd iBucketListApp_Part1 npm install

Run ionic serve to run the app in the web browser.

Creating Sign Up Screen

Start by creating the sign up screen. Navigate to the www/templates folder and create a file called signup.html . Inside signup.html add the following code:

<ion-view title="iBucketList"> <ion-content> <div class="list list-inset"> <label class="item item-input"> <input type="email" placeholder="Email Address" ng-model="login.email"> </label> <label class="item item-input"> <input type="password" placeholder="password" ng-model="login.password"> </label> </div> <div class="padding"> <button ng-click="signup()" class="button button-block button-assertive"> Sign Up </button> </div> </ion-content> </ion-view>

Open www/js/app.js and add a new state for the sign up page.

.state('signup', { url:'/signup', templateUrl:'templates/signup.html', controller:'SignUpCtrl' })

Next create a controller for the sign up view. Open www/js/controller.js and add the SignUpCtrl controller.

.controller('SignUpCtrl', ['$scope', function($scope){ // Code will be here }])

Save the above changes, open http://localhost:8100/#/signup in your browser and you should see the sign up screen.





Next we need to add a button to the sign in screen to navigate to the sign up screen and vice versa.

Add the following code into home.html after the start of the ion-view element.

<ion-nav-buttons side="secondary"> <button class="button" ng-click="showSignUp()"> Sign Up </button> </ion-nav-buttons>

As you can see in the code above, we have set side="secondary" which means to the right side. We attached a ngClick directive to call the showSignUp function which we’ll define next in the HomeCtrl function.

$scope.showSignUp = function(){ $state.go('signup'); }

Save the above changes and load the home page of the app. You should have the Sign Up link on the right side of the header. Click on it to navigate to the sign up page.





Add the Back button to the sign up page to navigate back to the sign in page.

<ion-nav-buttons side="primary"> <button class="button" ng-click="showSignIn()"> Back </button> </ion-nav-buttons>

Add the remaining code to showSignIn function to the SignUpCtrl controller.

.controller('SignUpCtrl', ['$scope','$state', function($scope,$state){ $scope.showSignIn = function(){ $state.go('home'); } }])

Implementing Sign Up

To implement the sign up functionality using firebase, inject the $firebaseAuth module in to the SignUpCtrl controller.

.controller('SignUpCtrl', ['$scope','$state','$firebaseAuth', function($scope,$state,$firebaseAuth)

Create a function called signup in SignUpCtrl controller. We have already added the ngModel directive to the input fields in the sign up page. Using the input field values call the createUser firebase API to create a new user.

$scope.login={}; var firebaseObj = new Firebase("https://burning-fire-1723.firebaseio.com"); var loginObj = $firebaseAuth(firebaseObj); $scope.signup = function(){ var email = $scope.login.email; var password = $scope.login.password; loginObj.$createUser(email, password) .then(function() { // do things if success console.log('User creation success'); $state.go('home'); }, function(error) { // do things if failure console.log(error); }); }

Save the above changes and try to sign up. If your user creation is successful, you’ll be redirected to the sign in page.

Adding a Wish

Once the user has logged in, we will display a success message on their home home page and display a list of wishes added. But first we need to create an interface for the user to add wishes.

Create a page called templates/addWish.html .

<ion-view title="iBucketList"> <ion-nav-buttons side="primary"> <button class="button" ng-click="showUserHome()"> Back </button> </ion-nav-buttons> <ion-content> <div class="list list-inset"> <label class="item item-input"> <input type="text" ng-model="user.wish" placeholder="Enter Wish" > </label> </div> <div class="padding"> <button ng-click="add()" class="button button-block button-balanced"> Add Wish </button> </div> </ion-content> </ion-view>

In js/app.js define a state for the add wish page.

.state('addWish', { url:'/addWish', templateUrl:'templates/addWish.html', controller:'AddWishCtrl' })

Create a controller for the ‘add wish’ page in js/controller.js . Inside AddWishCtrl add a method called showUserHome to navigate back to the user home.

.controller('AddWishCtrl', ['$scope','$state', function($scope,$state){ $scope.showUserHome = function(){ $state.go('userHome'); } }])

Save the above changes and to view the ‘add wish’ page open the browser to http://localhost:8100/#/addWish.

Add Wish Page

Next let’s implement the functionality for the ‘add wish’ page. We have already defined ng-model="user.wish" on the input element. Let’s define the add function attached to the Add Wish button in AddWishCtrl .

$scope.add = function(){ var firebaseObj = new Firebase("https://blistering-heat-2473.firebaseio.com/MyWish"); var fb = $firebase(firebaseObj); // Adding code will be here }

As seen above, we have used the URL /MyWish . To create a sub URL /MyWish , login to the Firebase dashboard and click on the plus icon next to the firebase URL.





Make sure you have $firebase injected in the AddWishCtrl .

.controller('AddWishCtrl', ['$scope','$state','$firebase', function($scope,$state,$firebase)

Next we’ll use the push API to write data to firebase.

fb.$push({ wish: $scope.user.wish }).then(function(ref) { console.log(ref); }, function(error) { console.log("Error:", error); });

To identify the wish created by a particular user, we’ll add the email address of the user along with their wish, creating an AngularJS service to store the email address of the user during sign in. Add the service SessionData to the controller.js file.

.service('SessionData', function() { var user = ''; return { getUser: function() { return user; }, setUser: function(value) { user = value; } }; });

The above service has two functions getUser and setUser to get and set user data respectively.

Inject the SessionData service in to the HomeCtrl .

.controller('HomeCtrl',['$scope','$firebaseAuth','$state','SessionData', function($scope,$firebaseAuth,$state,SessionData)

In the success callback of the signin function, we’ll set the username in the SessionData service.

SessionData.setUser(username);

In the add function of the AddWishCtrl , push the email address along with the particular wish. Inject SessionData into the AddWishCtrl .

.controller('AddWishCtrl', ['$scope','$state','SessionData','$firebase', function($scope,$state,SessionData,$firebase){

Here is the complete add function in AddWishCtrl .

$scope.user = {}; $scope.add = function(){ var firebaseObj = new Firebase("https://blistering-heat-2473.firebaseio.com/MyWish"); var fb = $firebase(firebaseObj); var user = SessionData.getUser(); fb.$push({ wish: $scope.user.wish, email: user }).then(function(ref) { console.log(ref); $state.go('userHome'); }, function(error) { console.log("Error:", error); }); }

Next let’s add a menu button to the header bar on the user home page to enable navigation to the ‘add wish’ page. Add the following code above ion-content in userHome.html .

<ion-nav-buttons side="secondary"> <button class="button" ng-click="showAddWish()"> Add Wish </button> </ion-nav-buttons>

Inside UserHomeCtrl add the showAddWish function to navigate to the add wish page.

.controller('UserHomeCtrl', ['$scope','$state','$firebase', function($scope,$state,$firebase){ $scope.showAddWish = function(){ $state.go('addWish'); } }])

Save changes and try to sign in to the app. When on the user home page, you should be able to view the Add Wish button in the header. Click on it and it should take you to the add wish page.





Listing Wishes on User Homepage

On the user homepage we’ll display all the wishes added to firebase. We’ll fetch all the items added as an array and bind it to a $scope variable. Inside UserHomeCtrl add the following code:

var firebaseObj = new Firebase("https://blistering-heat-2473.firebaseio.com/MyWish"); var sync = $firebase(firebaseObj); $scope.wishes = sync.$asArray();

As seen above, we created a Firebase object using our unique firebase URL. Then we passed the firebaseObj to $firebase which would return the data as an array. To display the data on the user home page, we’ll make use of the ngRepeat directive. In userHome.html , inside ion-content , add the following code:

<ul class="list"> <li class="item" ng-repeat="wish in wishes"> {{wish.wish}} </li> </ul>

Save the changes and you should have all the wishes listed in the user home page.





Conclusion

In this tutorial, we implemented sign up functionality using Firebase as a back end. We learned how to read and write data to Firebase. I hope this tutorial serves as a useful resource for beginners to get started with IONIC framework.

Let us know your thoughts, suggestions and any problems encountered in the comments below.