Building a Simple REST API for Mobile Applications

What is REST?

Representational State Transfer (REST) is lightweight, HTTP based and runs on web servers much like ‘normal’ web sites. Instead of delivering in HTML, which is a combination of presentation and data, data is displayed with minimum formatting using separators and delimiters (like JSON). It can be thought of as an architectural style for designing networked applications or as a way of delivering web services. REST is browsable, so helps developers modify and check the correctness of their code as only the data is displayed in the browser. It is a safer method of providing services or data access as it does not expose much unnecessary surface area of the database used by the website. Some well-known REST apis are from Twitter and Facebook Graph.

REST is platform and language independent. You could write a REST API with any languages that are typically associated with website creation such as PHP, Python or Ruby. There are four commonly defined methods used in REST architecture. These are the create, read, update and delete (CRUD) methods. It is also possible to add more specialized methods such as retrieving the top ten most popular items or the highscore of all users. This could be achieved by writing a new method or using a query parameter such as /api/items?top=10 .

HTTP Methods and API endpoints

You might remember from creating web forms (synchronous) or ajax request (asynchronous) calls that you used GET and POST requests. The PUT and DELETE requests are less used. If you then wrote an application in PHP, Python or other language to process form data, you have written your own simple REST framework. POST, GET, PUT and DELETE correspond to create, read, update and delete and relate to basic database operations. API endpoints describe available operations on data exposed by the service. Think of them as urls that provide data (GET request) or an url where you can submit data to (POST request). Many data formats could be used but the more common are JSON and XML. GET /api/boats/123456 will return data on the boat with an id of 123456 even when applied multiple times.

Using djangorestframework to build a simple REST api

We will be using Django (Python MVC framework) and djangorestframework. Djangorestframework is built using django (python) specifically for exposing data via the REST framework.

To begin, you will need to have Python v2.7 or later and Django 1.7.4 or later installed. If you do not, install Python and Django now.

You can test your installation by firing up the command line and typing the python command. All being well you should see version information. Continue by typing:

>>> import django >>> print(django.get_version()) 1.7.4

This verifies that you have Django installed on your system. Next, we build the Django project:

$ django-admin.py startproject marine

This is the list of files and folders created.

marine/ manage.py marine/ __init__.py settings.py urls.py wsgi.py

You can check if everything works as expected by executing:

$ python manage.py runserver

Which starts the Django development webserver for testing. When successful, you will see:

Performing system checks... 0 errors found February 15, 2015 - 15:50:53 Django version 1.7.4, using settings 'mysite.settings' Starting development server at http://127.0.0.1:8000/ Quit the server with CONTROL-C.

If you open the URL http://127.0.0.1:8000/ you will see a placeholder website.

Now we have a bare skeleton of the site. Next we will build an app (a container) which houses a model (as in Model-View-Controller). A model is the source of data for your app.

Typing:

$ python manage.py startapp fishes

Will result in the following files

fishes/ __init__.py admin.py migrations/ __init__.py models.py tests.py views.py

Inside the models.py file, there is the import line from django.db import models . Add the following code to it.

class Fish(models.Model): name = models.CharField(max_length=255) created = models.DateTimeField('auto_now_add=True') active = models.BooleanField()

This creates a class that exposes the name, created date of the fish and if the data row is active or not. You can change the field type by referring to the relevant documentation.

Now add the fishes app to the marine/settings.py file to register it. Do this by under INSTALLED_APPS , adding fishes to the list. Run python manage.py sql fishes to see a preview of the database schema SQL that will run when we activate the app.

BEGIN; CREATE TABLE "fishes_fish" ( "id" integer NOT NULL PRIMARY KEY, "name" varchar(255) NOT NULL, "created" datetime NOT NULL, "active" bool NOT NULL ) ; COMMIT;

To confirm creating the relevant tables in the default sqlite database, type python manage.py migrate or python manage.py syncdb on older Django versions. Django will create authentication tables by default and the empty fishes_fish table in a sqlite3 database. The prompt will ask if you want to create a superuser as this is the first time you have run Django.

If for some reason you do not get prompted to create a superuser, at the command prompt, type:

$ python manage.py createsuperuser

Follow the instructions to create an administrator’s account. Django provides a built-in admin page that lets you insert and modify data. The feature needs to be activated by editing the admin.py file inside the fishes folder. Add the following code after from django.contrib import admin

... from fishes.models import Fish admin.site.register(Fish)

We will use the account we created to log into the admin page. Start the development server:

$ python manage.py runserver

Open 127.0.0.1:8000/admin and enter the superuser id and password. You should see a admin page with the Marine list. Click on Fishes to add or modify data. Add some data.

Up to this point, we have built a working, but plain Django website. We will now incorporate the djangorestframework to the site by downloading and installing it. One key thing to remember is to add rest_framework to the INSTALLED_APPS list in marine/settings.py and change urls.py to

from django.contrib import admin from rest_framework import routers from fishes import views router = routers.DefaultRouter() #makes sure that the API endpoints work router.register(r'api/fishes', views.FishViewSet) admin.autodiscover() urlpatterns = patterns('', # Examples: # url(r'^$', 'marine.views.home', name='home'), # url(r'^blog/', include('blog.urls')), url(r'^admin/', include(admin.site.urls)), url(r'^', include(router.urls)), url(r'^api-auth/', include('rest_framework.urls', namespace='rest_framework')) )

This code switches on API routing which is crucial to the `djangorestframework and uses regular expression to set the valid URLs of the site.

When we installed djangorestframework , it gave us the ability to use serializers, which flattens the data obtained from the fish model into a string format, either XML or JSON. To create a serializer for the fishes model, we create a file under the fishes folder and call it serializers.py . Here are the contents of that file:

from fishes.models import Fish from rest_framework import serializers class FishSerializer(serializers.HyperlinkedModelSerializer): class Meta: model = Fish fields = ('name', 'active', 'created')

In the views.py file, add:

from rest_framework import viewsets from rest_framework import permissions from fishes.models import Fish from fishes.serializers import FishSerializer # Create your views here. class FishViewSet(viewsets.ModelViewSet): # this fetches all the rows of data in the Fish table queryset = Fish.objects.all() serializer_class = FishSerializer

Now if you open http://127.0.0.1:8000/api/fishes/ you will see the browsable API.

HTTP 200 OK Content-Type: application/json Vary: Accept Allow: GET, POST, HEAD, OPTIONS [ { "name": "Dory", "created": "2014-06-21T04:23:01.639Z", }, { "name": "Angel", "created": "2014-07-21T04:23:01.639Z", }, { "name": "Clown", "created": "2014-08-21T04:23:01.639Z", } ]

You can find the source code for the REST API app on GitHub. There is no data so you will need to run python manage.py migrate or python manage.py syncdb on older Django versions after downloading.

The iOS mobile app

Next we will go through the key steps required to create a mobile app that receives data from the API. We are using the UITableView to display our data in a list. In XCode 6.3.1 (the latest version as of writing), create a new project

File > New > Project > iOS Application > Single View Application

Product Name : Fishes

: Fishes Language : Objective-C

: Objective-C Devices : iPhone (default was Universal, this includes both the iPhone and iPad)

: iPhone (default was Universal, this includes both the iPhone and iPad) Not using Core Data for now.

Select a location to save your project and click Create. We will work on the files contained the Fishes folder.

By default, the project has a View Controller. We want to show the data from the REST API as a list, so will use a Table View Controller instead. Create a new set of Objective-C files (File > New > File > iOS Source > Cocoa Touch Class).

Class : TableViewController

: Subclass of : UITableViewController

: We do not need a XIB file

Save these new files in the Fishes folder.

Open Main.storyboard, go to the Object library and drag the Table View Controller object to the storyboard. Select and delete the default View Controller . Make sure that in the Inspector, the checkbox for Is Initial View Controller for the selected Table View Controller is ticked.

– In Main.storyboard, expand the Table View Controller to expose Table View Cell , select the Attributes Inspector and enter FishCell as the Identifier. This links the cells in the Interface Builder storyboard to the code.

– Change the Style to Subtitle from Basic. This allows us to display the value set by cell.detailTextLabel .

– Select Table View Controller under the Table View Controller Scene , click on the Identity Inspector and enter TableViewController into Custom Class > Class. This links the entire scene to the TableViewController.m file.

Next, we add code that will make this app do something. The code demonstrates the use of a simple NSArray to display data hardcoded in the TableViewController.m. Replace any existing functions with the below.

- (NSInteger)numberOfSectionsInTableView:(UITableView *)tableView { #warning Potentially incomplete method implementation. // Return the number of sections. return 1; } - (NSInteger)tableView:(UITableView *)tableView numberOfRowsInSection:(NSInteger)section { #warning Incomplete method implementation. // Return the number of rows in the section. I currently have three rows we would like to show return 3; } - (UITableViewCell *)tableView:(UITableView *)tableView cellForRowAtIndexPath:(NSIndexPath *)indexPath { UITableViewCell *cell = [tableView dequeueReusableCellWithIdentifier:@"FishCell" forIndexPath:indexPath]; //temporary data to demonstrate the structure of a NSDictionary in an NSArray, which is the general structure of a JSON, this can be removed in a later stage NSArray *fishes = @[ @{@"name": @"Dory", @"created": @"2014-06-21T04:23:01.639Z"}, @{@"name": @"Angel", @"created": @"2014-07-21T04:23:01.639Z"}, @{@"name": @"Clown", @"created": @"2014-08-21T04:23:01.639Z"} ]; if (cell == nil) { cell = [[UITableViewCell alloc] initWithStyle:UITableViewCellStyleDefault reuseIdentifier:@"FishCell"]; } //We will replace fishes with fishJson once we have code that downloads from the REST api [cell.textLabel setText:[[fishes objectAtIndex:indexPath.row] objectForKey:@"name"] ]; [cell.detailTextLabel setText:[[fishes objectAtIndex:indexPath.row] objectForKey:@"created"]]; return cell; }

Now, we can test this simple application. Select Product > Run.

Next we need to obtain JSON from the REST api we published using the djangorestframework . We established a NSArray object called fishJson by registering it at the @interface level and synthesizing it with @property and @synthesize . This replaces the code for the setters and getters. We then replace the code we had in the numberOfRowsInSection , where we replace fishes with fishJson that contains the JSON from the REST API. Again replace any existing functions or declarations.

@interface TableViewController () @property (strong) NSArray *fishJson; @end @implementation TableViewController @synthesize fishJson; - (void) downloadData { //I use NSMutableString so we could append or replace parts of the URI with query parameters in the future NSMutableString *remoteUrl = [NSMutableString stringWithFormat:@"http://127.0.0.1:8000/api/fishes/?format=%@", @"json"]; NSURLRequest *request = [NSURLRequest requestWithURL:[NSURL URLWithString:remoteUrl] ]; NSError *jsonError = nil; NSHTTPURLResponse *jsonResponse = nil; NSData *response; do { response = [NSURLConnection sendSynchronousRequest:request returningResponse:&jsonResponse error:&jsonError]; } while ([jsonError domain] == NSURLErrorDomain); if([jsonResponse statusCode] != 200) { NSLog(@"%ld", (long)[jsonResponse statusCode]); } else { NSLog(@"%@", @"200 OK"); } NSError* error; if(response) { //fishJson was defined earlier near the top as a NSArray object fishJson = [NSJSONSerialization JSONObjectWithData:response options:kNilOptions error:&error]; } }

We need to ensure this method runs when the app starts, add the following below viewDidLoad :

[self downloadData];

Here we update the numberOfRowsInSection method. This code ensures that the number of rows matches the number of elements contained in the fishJson array.

- (NSInteger)tableView:(UITableView *)tableView numberOfRowsInSection:(NSInteger)section { #warning Incomplete method implementation. // Return the number of rows in the section. return [fishJson count]; }

Update the cellForRowAtIndexPath method so it loads entries from our REST feed:

- (UITableViewCell *)tableView:(UITableView *)tableView cellForRowAtIndexPath:(NSIndexPath *)indexPath { UITableViewCell *cell = [tableView dequeueReusableCellWithIdentifier:@"FishCell" forIndexPath:indexPath]; // Configure the cell... if (cell == nil) { cell = [[UITableViewCell alloc] initWithStyle:UITableViewCellStyleDefault reuseIdentifier:@"FishCell"]; } [cell.textLabel setText:[[fishJson objectAtIndex:indexPath.row] objectForKey:@"name"] ]; [cell.detailTextLabel setText:[[fishJson objectAtIndex:indexPath.row] objectForKey:@"created"]]; return cell; }

Now we have a working simple mobile app to display data obtained from an online or local REST API. You can find the code for the iOS app in the same repository above. This tutorial contained a lot of concepts and components which is typical of ‘real world’ apps. If you experienced any issues or have any questions or comments, please let me know in the comments below.