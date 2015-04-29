Cate's articles
10 Examples of 3D Printing Transforming Our Reality
By Cate Lawrence,
An exploration of some fascinating highlights in the use of 3D printing over the past decade.
Creating Mobile Money Solutions for the Developing World
By Cate Lawrence,
Cate Lawrence looks at how developers can create mobile money solutions for the developing world.
6 Ways Wearables Are Moving inside the Body
By Cate Lawrence,
Cate Lawrence looks at 6 ways wearables are moving inside our bodies from subcutaneous implants to biohacking and much more.
Are Wearables in the Workplace Just a Tool for Surveillance?
By Cate Lawrence,
Cate Lawrence looks at wearables in the workplace as a means for surveillance of workers and wonders how effect they are.
Creating Wearables? Here Are 6 Ideas to Consider
By Cate Lawrence,
Cate Lawrence looks at 6 ideas for those creating or thinking of creating wearables in todays most hyped but misunderstood tech market.
Can Wearables for Women Unite Creators and Consumers?
By Cate Lawrence,
Cate Lawrence tackles the subject of wearables for women and wonders if the new wave of devices will finally unite creators and consumers.
7 Tips to Consider When Creating a Social Action App
By Cate Lawrence,
7 tips for anyone thinking of creating an app to affect social change and action.
Can Apps Help Prevent Violence?
By Cate Lawrence,
Cate Lawrence begins a series on app development to help crime prevention. In this first post, she looks at violence prevention through apps.
6 Tips for Creating a Language Learning App
By Cate Lawrence,
Cate Lawrence applies her personal experience of using a language learning application and looks at 6 tips for developers wishing to create their own.
7 Tips for Creating an App to Help Mental Illness
By Cate Lawrence,
Cate Lawrence explains 7 tips for those developers looking to create a mobile app to help those suffering from or working with mental health issues.