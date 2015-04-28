I am currently a PhD student working in the field of experimental particle physics in Osaka University, Japan. Our collaboration is trying to get a clearer picture of the universe by studying muons. In my spare time I write mobile applications for the iPhone and Android. Some of my preferred programming languages are Python, C++ and Javascript.
Mark's article
Building a Simple REST API for Mobile Applications
Mobile
By Mark Wong,
Mark Wong shows us how to create a simple REST API using Python to feed data to an iOS application.