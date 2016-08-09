Data Serialization Comparison: JSON, YAML, BSON, MessagePack
By Lucero del Alba,
Lucero compares the data serialization options of JSON, YAML, BSON and MessagePack, weighing up their pros and cons, ease of use and performance.
By Tim Evko, M. David Green,
In this episode, David and Tim discuss diversity in tech with Nicole Sanchez, the Vice President of Social Impact at GitHub.
By Craig Buckler,
In October, we discussed reasons why Edge has struggled to gain momentum. Are November's StatCounter browser statistics better for Microsoft's flagship brow
By Michael Grogan,
Michael Grogan explains how to link the UI and server side in a Shiny app, customize Shiny themes, and implement error messages to guide end users.
By Mark Pedersen,
Mark Pedersen takes a look at what progressive web apps are, their advantages and disadvantages, and reasons to consider building one for yourself.
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this one-on-one episode, Tim and David discuss the ins and outs of job interviews in the web industry and getting a web development job.
By Binay Jha,
Binay Jha demonstrates how to add coupons to a Magento store via the admin panel.
By Lucero del Alba,
Lucero digs into cloud storage options, covering everything from small and very practical requirements for domestic users to the needs of businesses.
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this episode, Tim and David are joined by Rachel Andrew, co-creator of Perch CMS and leading expert on CSS Grid Layouts.
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward looks beyond developing for Google Play and Apple's App Store to enterprise app stores, and their opportunities for better returns and support.
By Craig Buckler,
Edge adoption has grown sedately over the year and dropped in September. Craig discusses why few of us are prepared to give Microsoft's browser a chance.
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this episode, Tim and David are joined by Vitaly Friedman, founder and Editor-in-Chief of Smashing Magazine.
By Craig Buckler,
NoSQL databases use denormalized data, so relational JOINs are impossible. Craig explains how MongoDB's new $lookup operator overcomes this restriction.
By Michael Grogan,
Michael Grogan explains how to install programs in Linux using terminal commands.
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this episode, Tim and David are joined by Alex Fitzpatrick, Deputy Tech Editor for Time Magazine.
By Lucero del Alba,
Lucero del Alba presents three DevOps tools, and considers the benefits and challenges of switching to a DevOps culture.
By Richard Hammond,
Richard Hammond discusses the increasing importance of on-site engagement in search engine ranking algorithms, and how to optimize your engagement metrics.
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
A one-on-one episode discussing software longevity, project organization, progressive enhancement, software identity and web ghost towns (#webGhostTown).
By Ben Dickson,
Ben Dickson covers what you need to know about SQL injection and how to protect your site against it.
By Tim Evko, M. David Green,
In this episode, Tim and David are joined by Miriam Suzanne, best known for Susy, a responsive layout toolkit for Sass.
By Michael Grogan,
Michael Grogan looks at the commands used to build an application in Shiny — both on the UI (user interface) side and the server side.
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
Tim and David are joined by Ken Wheeler, a Formidable JavaScript programmer well known for open-source projects like Slick Carousel.
By Craig Buckler,
Has the browser market stabilized after twenty years of battles? Do we have what we've been demanding? Craig takes his regular look at the browser usage charts.
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
Tim and David are joined by Jen Simmons, Designer Advocate at Mozilla, award-winning podcaster and regular conference presenter.
By Adam Bard,
Adam introduces the the basics of the Web Server Gateway Interface, which lies beneath every Python web framework, showing how to code your first WSGI app.
By Ben Dickson,
Ben Dickson looks at how to face the crucial IoT challenges of connectivity, security and privacy, compatibility and data collection.
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
By Ben Dickson,
Ben Dickson explores how to prevent replay attacks on your site via a nifty one-time token pattern.
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
By Ellie Martin,
Ellie Martin presents some of the highest-paying work opportunities for those looking to work remotely in the tech industry.