Laurence Bradford is the creator of learntocodewith.me, an online resource for those teaching themselves digital skills. She specializes in helping people make the leap from simply having skills to getting paid to use them.
Laurence's articles
10 In-demand Tech Skills That Don’t Involve Coding
Web
By Laurence Bradford,
Laurence Bradford identifies ten ways to get involved in the tech industry without having to be able to write code.
Become a Web Developer in 7 Simple Steps
Entrepreneur
By Laurence Bradford,
Laurence Bradford explains how to become a web developer, identifying seven important steps along the way to landing your dream development job.