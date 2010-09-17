Adam Bolte
Adam Bolte is SitePoint's systems administrator and free software activist. He has been running various GNU/Linux distributions as his desktop of choice since 1998, and has a tendency to install the Linux kernel onto any device he owns.
Adam's articles
Understanding *NIX Login Scripts
Programming
By Adam Bolte,
Adam Bolte looks at how to determine the best location to load your environment variables and programs for altering your shell or desktop environment.
The Beginner’s Guide to Being On-call
Programming
By Adam Bolte,
From having the right tools to tailoring your environment to suit, SitePoint sysadmin Adam Bolte shares his tips for surviving a life of being on-call.
CloudSpring: Five Reasons You Need a VPS
Web
By Adam Bolte,
SitePoint Migrates to Amazon EC2
Programming
By Adam Bolte,
The Problem with Patents … is Patently Obvious
Programming
By Adam Bolte,
The Threat to Software Freedom
Programming
By Adam Bolte,