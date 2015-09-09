Vincent Quarles
Vincent Quarles is a student at Drexel University majoring in Interactive Digital Media. Vincent has always been fascinated by computers and technology, but more specifically video games and how to create them. When he isn't coding games he can be found rock-climbing, dancing, or sleeping. Along with various hobbies, Vincent, is also the the Stylist for IlluMANous, a men's advice blog soon to be released.
Vincent's articles
Building a Pong Clone in Unity: UI and Gameplay
By Vincent Quarles,
Vincent Quarles builds on his original Unity-based Pong clone to imitate the classic Pong UI and to add improved gameplay.
Retro Revolution: Building a Pong Clone in Unity
By Vincent Quarles,
Vincent Quarles takes you on a journey to create the old Pong game in Unity, from start to finish. Looking to get your foot in the game dev door? Go!
Adding Pause, Main Menu and Game over Screens in Unity
By Vincent Quarles,
Vincent Quarles builds on a previously written tutorial by adding a pause, a main menu, and a game over screen to his Dodger game clone in Unity.
Building a Dodger Game Clone in Unity
By Vincent Quarles,
Vincent Quarles presents a step by step tutorial on building a game in Unity - a Dodger clone. Learn gamedev today!