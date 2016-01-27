Technical Debt: Rescuing Legacy Code through Refactoring
By Jeroen Moons,
Jeroen Moons offers advice and lessons learned on how to get a legacy codebase under control and bring it to a new level of maturity.
By Jeroen Moons,
Jeroen Moons offers advice and lessons learned on how to get a legacy codebase under control and bring it to a new level of maturity.
By Craig Buckler,
Vivaldi 1.0 was released on 6 April, 2016. Craig interviews CEO Jón S. von Tetzchner to find out more about the new browser.
By Craig Buckler,
Vivaldi 1.0 has arrived. The new browser promises a different experience to the alternatives with comprehensive customization and power-user options.
By Craig Buckler,
We may love our desktop browser but we're a fickle bunch when it comes to choosing a mobile application. Craig looks at the sudden surge in Sumsung surfing.
By Craig Buckler,
A new initiative aims to defeat advert blockers with a simple technological change.
By Abder-Rahman Ali,
Abder-Rahman explores uses of "yield" in Python, such as resuming execution where a function exited, iterating over a sequence, and working with iterables.
By Jérémy Heleine,
Jérémy Heleine walks through setting up a Raspberry Pi as a remote Git server that can share repositories with other computers.
By Ivaylo Gerchev,
Ivaylo Gerchev introduces Grav, an open-source, flat-file CMS powered by PHP, Twig, YAML and Markdown.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi congratulates Panayiotis Velisarakos, SitePoint's Ambassador of the Month for March, 2016.
By Brij Mishra,
Brij Mishra looks at web app state management, and Microsoft's In-Memory OLTP, to provide ASP.NET with a faster Session State Provider.
By Charles Costa,
Charles Costa looks at the dangers presented by social engineering, and offers practical tips for protecting yourself and your business from attack.
By Laurence Bradford,
Laurence Bradford identifies ten ways to get involved in the tech industry without having to be able to write code.
By Craig Buckler,
The browser market barely changed during February, so Craig discusses the most popular Operating Systems in relation to web development.
By Jeff Smith,
Jeff Smith introduces the Inter-Planetary File System (IPFS), a peer-to-peer hypermedia protocol proposed as an alternative to HTTP.
By Shaumik Daityari,
Shaumik examines the purpose of APIs, and how Postman can help with the critical task of testing them for functionality, exception handling and security.
By Craig Buckler,
Are you using code snippets in Atom? Did you realise they were available? Craig reveals how you can create sophisticated snippets and save hours of typing.
By Laurence Bradford,
Laurence Bradford explains how to become a web developer, identifying seven important steps along the way to landing your dream development job.
By Zdravko Jakupec,
Zdravko Jakupec follows up on his introductory article to saving and loading player-related data in Unity 5, tackling the difficult topic of world objects.
By Craig Buckler,
Are your MongoDB queries fast and effective regardless of database size? Craig discusses a number of options to consider when your NoSQL queries go quirky.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi congratulates Simon Codrington, SitePoint's Ambassador of the Month for February, 2016.
By Massimo Cassandro,
Massimo Cassandro demonstrates how to make use of jsPDF, a JavaScript library for generating PDF documents from web pages.
By Jérémy Heleine,
Jeremy provides a step-by-step tutorial on how an Atom package is structured, how you can create your own, and how you can publish it to the world.
By Shaumik Daityari,
Shaumik Daityari describes in simple steps how to update your GitHub fork via the command line interface.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Learn how to use the Github web UI to sync a fork with the original repo quickly and easily, all without the use of a CLI
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explores the concept of custom Api.ai entities and how these can be used to customize your personal assistant.
By Vincent Quarles,
Vincent Quarles builds on his original Unity-based Pong clone to imitate the classic Pong UI and to add improved gameplay.
By Thomas Peham,
Thomas describes a static site generator workflow, from the generator itself to bug tracking, hosting, version control, QA testing and product management.
By Craig Buckler,
Has the smartphone market begun to contract? Craig discusses the recent sales warnings and why it could prove a bonus for web developers.
By Vincent Quarles,
Vincent Quarles takes you on a journey to create the old Pong game in Unity, from start to finish. Looking to get your foot in the game dev door? Go!
By Jérémy Heleine,
Jérémy Heleine introduces the Raspberry Pi, a tiny computer that can be used for all sorts of projects and for learning about computers and programming.