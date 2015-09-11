Self taught programmer, enthusiastic video gamer, and a serious caffeine addict. In free time from Informatics Tech university obligations, working on an independent video game, ever more learning new programming concepts, and enjoying tutoring and teaching people coding and game development.
Zdravko's articles
Mastering Save and Load Functionality in Unity 5
By Zdravko Jakupec,
Zdravko Jakupec follows up on his introductory article to saving and loading player-related data in Unity 5, tackling the difficult topic of world objects.
Saving and Loading Player Game Data in Unity
By Zdravko Jakupec,
Zdravko shows you how easy it is to save and load player data in Unity - persisting to hard drive and reading from it. Start making awesome games today!
Saving Data Between Scenes in Unity
By Zdravko Jakupec,
Zdravko guides you through persisting data between scene transitions in Unity - a must have skill for any aspiring game developer!