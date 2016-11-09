Social Media 2.0: Real Life Augmentation
The next generation of social media is here. Your devices will integrate augmented reality to end the distinction between your real and online lives.
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this episode of the Versioning Show, Tim and David are joined by Jason Lengstorf, a developer and designer at IBM.
By Vasily Strelyaev,
Vasily Strelyaev introduces TestCafe, a new, open-source Node.js-based end-to-end testing framework for web apps.
By Jonathan Saring,
Jonathan Saring introduces Bit, new OSS distributed code component manager built to make components reusable across repositories, and much more.
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this episode of the Versioning Show, David and Tim are joined by Tim Holman, a web experimenter and member of the CodePen team.
By Craig Buckler,
Are you using the best development tools? Is your CSS compilation complicated? Have you bungled your JavaScript bundling? Craig discusses what we're using.
By Tim Evko, M. David Green,
In this episode of the Versioning Show, Tim and David are joined by Michael Paris and Vince Ning, founders of Scaphold.io, a backend service for GraphQL.
By Kushagra Gour,
Kushagra Gour introduces Web Maker, a browser extension for front-end developers needing a blazing-fast, offline web playground.
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
Joni Trythall joins the Versioning Show to discuss learning HTML, CSS and SVG, sharing code, teaching, writing, and facing your fears.
By Kyle Prinsloo,
Kyle Prinsloo discusses the mindset, knowledge and skills required to stand out from the crowd and make a success of your web development career.
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this episode, Tim and David are joined by Sherry Walling, a licensed clinical psychologist with a special interest in technology-related issues.
By Craig Buckler,
Reflect on your skill set and career choices. Have you made the right decisions? Are there better options? Should you consider a change?
By Zack Wallace,
Zack Wallace goes through how to set up Vagrant, the popular virtual machine software, on a Windows machine.
By Craig Buckler,
Despite previous annual disasters, Craig is back with forecasts of the hottest trends in web technology for 2017.
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this episode, David and Tim are joined by Guy Routledge, a front-end developer, teacher, and presenter of SitePoint’s AtoZ CSS video series.
By Jesse Novotny,
Jesse Novotny provides a walkthrough for setting up an Angular single page app on Rails with Devise and Bootstrap.
By Michael Grogan,
Michael explains how to use a Python API to connect to Twitter, and download tweets, follower lists, multiple tweets at once, and customize searches.
By Lucero del Alba,
Lucero del Alba introduces 7 Atom add-ons for previewing changes in HTML, CSS, JS and Markdown, and for executing interpreted and compiled code.
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this episode, Tim and David are joined by Glenn Goodrich, aka Ruprict, a developer by day and SitePoint's Ruby Channel editor by night.
By Craig Buckler,
2016 has been remarkable for many reasons. A momentous browser event has occurred: mobile now exceeds desktop usage for the first time since the web began.
By Ardian Haxha,
Ardian Haxha introduces Keybase, a social media service for sending, receiving and sharing encrypted messages.
By Dmytro Spilka,
Dmytro Spilka introduces Google Data Studio, demonstrating how to present data from Google Analytics in a visually pleasing, client-friendly chart.
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
David and Tim are joined by Hampton Catlin, creator of Sass, Haml and other tools and services such as Wikipedia Mobile, Tritium and Moovweb.
By Wolfram Hempel,
Wolfram Hempel discusses issues around building realtime apps at scale, and introduces deepstream, an extensible, open-source server.
By Kristi Progri,
Kristi Progri presents Nextcloud, an open-source, self-hosted alternative to file sharing services like Dropbox, Google Drive and OneDrive.
By Tim Evko, M. David Green,
In this one-on-one episode of the Versioning Show, Tim and David talk about humility, curiosity, discipline and the other qualities of a good developer.
By Ralph Mason,
Ralph Mason discusses things you should think about when planning, scoping out and pitching article ideas to publishers, and how to write a killer outline.
By Lucero del Alba,
Lucero covers how to build an image with the Dockerfile, explaining syntax, best practices, basic tools and runtime libraries, packages and shipping.
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this episode, David and Tim are joined by Ethan Marcotte, a well-known designer who coined the term Responsive Web Design.
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this episode, Tim and David are joined by Christian Heilmann, well-known developer, speaker, author and Developer Evangelist at Microsoft.