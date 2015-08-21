Josh Kraus is a Chicago-born, Denver-based writer and mediocre autobiographist with an interest in art, entrepreneurship, and emerging industries. When he's not writing, he attends to his t-shirt business, Bird Fur. Find him at joshkra.us and birdfurtees.com.
Joshua's articles
Home Office Setup Essentials: 6 Principles to Improve Your Space
Build the ultimate home office setup, from choosing the ideal space and avoiding distractions to the best lighting and furniture.
4 Most High-Demand Skillsets for Remote Jobs
Looking to leave offices behind for good? These four skillsets will put you on the high demand side of the remote job market.
How Aaron Osteraas Made the Content to Code Career Transition
Follow Aaron Osteraas’ journey to getting a developer job, from tinkering with computer parts as a teenager to overcoming the challenges of programming.
How to Prepare for a Remote Job Search
Joshua Kraus explores how to conduct a remote job search, impress remote employers, nail interviews, and land a remote job that best fits your needs.
How Four Programmers Got Their First Python Jobs
Four Python programmers explain how they got their Python programming jobs, with tips and advice on how you can land your next programming job.
How Your Company Can Benefit from Contributing to Open Source
Joshua Kraus explores five ways that companies benefit from contributing to open source.
The Freelance Tipping Point: 5 Stories on Leaving the Corporate World
Joshua Kraus talks to four freelancers about the tipping point that made them decide to leave the corporate world behind in favor of freelancing.
To the Clients Who Stiffed Us…
One risk freelancers face is spending substantial time on a project without ever getting paid. Joshua Kraus talks to four freelancers who have been there.
Oh, the Lengths We’ll Go: Extreme Stories on Getting the Job Done
Deprivation, root canals and office bondage... some freelancers and entrepreneurs will do anything to get the job done. Joshua Kraus talks to six of them.
Learning to Code after 40: If You Think It’s Too Late, Read This
Joshua Kraus speaks with two developers about learning to code, and starting to work in the field, after the age of 40.
5 Success Stories from the Emerging Internet of Things Market
Joshua Kraus looks at five products from the exploding Internet of Things market that are experiencing success.
6 Ways Freelancers Can Separate Their Work & Personal Lives
Freelancers have a harder time maintaining work-life balance than regular employees. Joshua Kraus looks at six strategies to avoid this problem.
Client Madness Part 2: More Freelance Horror Stories
Joshua Kraus asks four more freelancers about their worst freelance horror stories.
Affiliate Marketing Tips for 2016
Joshua Kraus looks at what's needed to get into the affiliate marketing game in 2016.
Client Madness: 5 Freelance Horror Stories
Five freelancers talk about their worst freelance horror stories.
5 New & Upcoming Startups Doing Social Good
Joshua Kraus looks at five startups addressing important social issues right now.
5 Tips for Entrepreneurs Meeting with Investors
Joshua Kraus gives five tips to new entrepreneurs going into their first investor meeting.
How to Use Forums to Research an Article
Joshua Kraus explores forums as a source of information, guidance and inspiration for article writing, providing tips on how to ask the perfect question.
7 Entrepreneurs Tell Us 7 People They’re Thankful For
This post is part of SitePoint's Thanksgiving entrepreneur edition. Read about 7 people 7 entrepreneurs are most grateful for and why.
9 Entrepreneurs And The Companies They’re Thankful For
Nine entrepreneurs take a moment to tell us which companies they appreciate the most and why.
4 More Entrepreneurs’ Horror Stories About “The Struggle”
If you're going through "The Struggle" then this post will make you feel better or at least relate to these entrepreneur horror stories.
The Four Month Pitch: A Freelancer’s Struggle
Got freelance problems? So did Josh. Read about he ultimately overcame his freelancer struggles to get his article published.
4 Entrepreneurs’ Horror Stories About “The Struggle”
Here's 4 entrepreneurs' horror stories for you to sink your teeth into.
How to Choose a Domain Name for Your Business
Are you wondering how to choose a domain name for your business? Look no further than our article on how to choose a domain name for your business.
9 Answers to Freelancers Frequently Asked Tax Questions
Taxes suck - especially if you're a freelancer. Get answers to your most frequently asked tax questions in this article.
Build an Ecommerce Business: Tips From an Ecommerce Founder
Are you looking for ecommerce tips? Read this post, which offers advice from an ecommerce founder in this interview on SitePoint.
How to Pitch Freelance Services to Small Businesses
In this post, Josh teaches you how to pitch freelance services to small businesses - an overlooked but highly valuable customer segment for freelancers.
Ultimate Comparison of Email Tracking Tools
In this guide, you'll learn about the key features and benefits of the top 5 email tracking tools.
Five Fantastic Editorial Calendars For Content Makers
Here are five platforms to create amazing editorial calendars. Enjoy!
10 Reasons to Love Google Docs
Learn to love Google Docs more than you already do with these 10 awesome tips.