Google Maps Made Easy with GMaps.js
Programming
By Shivam Mamgain,
Shivam Mamgain explores ways to utilize and customize Google Maps with GMaps.js, a library that makes it much easier to harness the Google Maps API.
SQLite 3 Beyond the Basics
PHP
By Shivam Mamgain,
Shivam dives deeper into SQLite after introducing you to the basics the last time around. This time, we look at transactions, queries, aliases and more.
Getting Started with SQLite3 – Basic Commands
PHP
By Shivam Mamgain,
Shivam Mamgain introduces the basic commands of SQLite3, explaining how to use it from the command line.