Web Careers and Pushing Technology to Its Limits, with Alex Walker
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
Tim, David and Alex discuss writing popular articles, pushing web technologies to the limit, and tips for designers looking for a web career..
By Craig Buckler,
Chrome continues its journey to world domination. What browser should you consider if you like Chrome but don't want to join Google's empire?
By Lucero del Alba,
Lucero explains the concept of software containers and how Docker helps solve many of the issues relating to software delivery and app deployment.
By Ralph Mason,
Paul answers anything and everything about CSS positioning — from floats and relative, absolute and fixed positioning to table display and even flexbox.
By Shaumik Daityari,
Shaumik Daityari looks at what makes Python suited to web development, and why it's the go-to language for an increasing number of web developers.
By Ben Dickson,
Ben Dickson discusses four major challenges presented by IoT, from privacy and security to connectivity and compatibility/longevity.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti covers how to set up a VPN for your network using a Raspberry Pi and an OpenVPN installer called PiVPN.
By Craig Buckler,
The chasm between Chrome and the other browsers is widening. Craig discusses this new monoculture may be less dangerous than the IE6 days but remains cause for concern.
By Thomas Punt,
Thomas explores Ecto features, including query composition, joins and associations, SQL fragment injection, explicit casting, and dynamic field access.
By Adam Bard,
Adam Bard shows how to get small, low-traffic projects up and running with Dokku on DigitalOcean, creating a Heroku-like experience without the cost.
By Thomas Punt,
Thomas looks at the basics of querying with Elixir's Ecto library, going through joins, associations, aggregation functions, and so on.
By Thomas Punt,
Thomas introduces Ecto, Elixir's predominant library for working with databases, building a simple database-driven app using Ecto's four main components.
By Craig Buckler,
Most of us use our default browser for development. Is it practical? Are there better options? Craig looks at Blisk — a new development-only browser.
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo discusses the importance of code reviews, and how to get them happening within your development team.
By Camilo Reyes,
Camilo Reyes shares some important tips on working effectively in a team, growing as a programmer, and stepping up as a leader.
By Craig Buckler,
Mozilla overtook IE/Edge browsers last month and there's more grim news for Microsoft. Craig discusses the company's future.
By Mike Street,
Mike Street shares his favorite, time-saving tips, packages and shortcuts for GitHub's Atom code editor.
By Chris Ward,
With programming skills becoming an increasing priority, Chris reflects on approaches to learning code and lessons learned from educating beginners.
By Jehan Fillat,
Jehan introduces Please, a bash script for automating the installations of many CMSs and Frameworks by configuring them automatically into your Vagrant box.
By Shaumik Daityari,
Shaumik introduces web scraping, and how you can create your own web scraping scripts for collecting data from the web.
By Jonathan Saring,
Jonathan introduces Cocycles, a new code search engine that can read code and search open-source code snippets by functionality.
By Kevin Kononenko,
Kevin Kononenko introduces "data binding" or "data joins" in d3.js, explaining how data is tied to actual elements in the DOM.
By Zack Wallace,
Zack Wallace digs into MODX CMS, how it works, how to use it, and why you should consider it over other CMS offerings.
By Shaumik Daityari,
Shaumik Daityari identifies some of the common pain points for Python beginners and presents elegant solutions for dealing with them.
By Simon Codrington,
Simon introduces Google Chrome's Data Saver, a feature for mobile and desktop that saves bandwidth without increasing load times — much.
By Craig Buckler,
It's taken almost 14 years but Mozilla can finally claim to have more web users than Microsoft in the battle of the browsers.
By Kevin Kononenko,
Kevin Kononenko shows how to create animated markers in Google Maps that respond to the user's actions.
By Craig Buckler,
Opera 38 offers a free, unrestricted, encrypted VPN which hides your browsing activities. Craig discusses the implications of easy online privacy.
By Adam Bard,
Adam Bard explains the simple steps involved in deploying web applications to Heroku, a managed server platform.
By Theodhor Pandeli,
Theodhor Pandeli walks through the process of creating a basic 2D tapping game in Unity.