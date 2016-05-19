Quick Tip: The Many Ways to Create a Hash in Ruby
By Glenn Goodrich,
Glenn Goodrich shows that, although there are many ways to create a Hash in Ruby, they are all just a bit of child's play.
By Vinoth,
Vinoth makes a simple introduction to some of the best features of Pry, a replacement REPL for Ruby's IRB.
By David Bush,
David Bush shows you some of the development tools he uses to be more productive in Ruby.
By Ardian Haxha,
Ardian Haxha shows you how to accept our new bot-based overlords and write your own Slack bot using Ruby and Sinatra. Assimilate!
By Christopher Vundi,
Christopher Vundi walks through setting up an interest feed model and application for your users in Rails.
By Jesse Herrick,
Jesse Herrick compares Plugs in Elixir to Rack in Ruby. Learn a bit of Elixir and its elegance with middleware and plugs.
By William Kennedy,
William Kennedy uses a simple example of making integers into Roman numerals to show off Ruby metaprogramming.
By Vahob Rasti,
Vahob Rasti uses Dropzone.js to equip a Rails application with multiple file, asynchronous upload.
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski runs through a very practical example of using Chartkick to create a graph with Rails.
By David Bush,
David Bush shows you some basic and advanced techniques with Byebug, the definitive debugger for Ruby 2.0.
By Glenn Goodrich,
Glenn Goodrich takes another deep dive into the world of Bundler, this time focusing on the utilities that ship with Bundler.
By Glenn Goodrich,
Glenn Goodrich takes a deep dive into the Gemfile, the core of Bundler's excellent dependency management ecosystem.
By Benjamin Tan Wei Hao,
Benjamin Tan Wei Hao takes a quick dive into Crystal, a new programming language that is statically typed and compiled but has Ruby syntax.
By Ardian Haxha,
Ardian Haxha demonstrates how to use the Docker Remote API and Ruby to perform Docker tasks like image and container creation.
By Kingsley Silas,
Kingsley Silas compares several Rails-based Content Managment Systems giving use cases, pros, and cons for each.
By William Kennedy,
William Kennedy demonstrates using SQS and Shoryuken to process queued requests to a third-party API. Very useful
By Glenn Goodrich,
Glenn Goodrich explores the Raspberry Pi platform using mRuby and the h2o web server. Learn how to make a quick API or capture a camera image.
By Dhaivat Pandya,
Dhaivat Pandya takes you on a tour of Artoo, a Ruby-based platform aimed at making working with embedded systems and Ruby a breeze. Boop Beep Boop!
By Sarmad Sabih,
Sarmad Sabih demonstrates configuring Amazon's Simple Email Service with Rails, allowing you a cheap email solution from your app.
By Vinoth,
Vinoth demonstrates how to take a complicated search model and open it up with tags. This is a tried and true approach to improving search on both ends.
By Sarmad Sabih,
Sam Sarmad shows how he removed a ton of duplicated test code when testing ActiveModel validations.
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski writes this very thorough tutorial on creating a chat application with Rails 5, ActionCable, and Devise. This goes through how to authorize users to that chat and protect your web sockets with Rails. Very cool!
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski shows you just how easy it is to make beautiful, interactive charts and graphs in your Rails app. Your users will love this.
By Devdatta Kane,
Devdatta Kane explores using Databound to expose the RESTful CRUD interface of a Rails app directly to javascript in the browser.
By Jesus Castello,
Jesus Castello walks through the basics of cryptography using examples in Ruby. This is an excellent primer on crypto.
By Benjamin Tan Wei Hao,
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski brushes up your knowlege of ActiveRecord associations in Rails. This review is excellent and will certainly teach you something new.
By Devdatta Kane,
Devdatta Kane writes this interesting piece on creating barcodes with JRuby and the Barcodes4J library. This is cool stuff.
By Fred Heath,
Fred Heath takes you through the ins-and-outs of modules in Ruby. Learn where modules fit in the Ruby Object Model and how to use the effectively.
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski shows you how to do nested forms and attributes in Rails with the Cocoon gem.