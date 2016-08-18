Christopher's articles
An Introduction to Data Visualization with Vue and D3.js
Christopher Vundi explains how to visualize data in a Vue project, using the popular D3.js library, which combines powerful visualization components and a data-driven approach to DOM manipulation.
What Are the New Features in Laravel 5.5?
Christopher goes through new features in Laravel 5.5, explaining and demonstrating each, and linking to further resources about them. Dive into 5.5 now!
Re-Introducing Eloquent’s Polymorphic Relationships
Christopher presents Eloquent's polymorphic relationships in a human-friendly way - come learn what they're all about and master this awesome ORM!
Building a Social Network with Laravel and Stream? Easy!
Christopher continues building the Laravel Social Network project by fully implementing Stream functionality with follows, friending, and notifications.
Real-Time Laravel Notifications and Follows? Sure, with Stream!
Ever wanted to add user following and real-time notifications to your Laravel apps? Now you can - easily: with Stream. Let's see how to bootstrap it!
Laravel and Braintree: Middleware and Other Advanced Concepts
Chris Vundi focuses on fine tuning our online Laravel and Braintree courses website by tweaking the subscription plans and securing the app
Laravel and Braintree, Sitting in a Tree…
Let's build a subscription based courses-site with Laravel and Braintree! Come and learn how to start selling subscriptions with ease!
Let’s Kill the Password! Magic Login Links to the Rescue!
Chris adds a password-less login procedure on top of the typical username/password login in Laravel - let's kill the password!
Tap User Interests with Curated Feeds in Rails
Christopher Vundi walks through setting up an interest feed model and application for your users in Rails.