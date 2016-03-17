Ardian's articles
Extracting Website Data and Creating APIs with WrapAPI
By Ardian Haxha,
Ardian Haxha introduces WrapAPI, a tool that makes it very easy to extract data from websites and create APIs from that data.
Keybase: Sending, Receiving and Sharing Encrypted Messages
By Ardian Haxha,
Ardian Haxha introduces Keybase, a social media service for sending, receiving and sharing encrypted messages.
Create a Twitter GUI Client with Shoes
By Ardian Haxha,
Ardian Haxha builds a Twitter client GUI using Ruby, Shoes, and the Twitter API.
Create a Slack Bot to Interact with Your Wiki
By Ardian Haxha,
Ardian Haxha shows you how to accept our new bot-based overlords and write your own Slack bot using Ruby and Sinatra. Assimilate!
Automate Docker with the Remote API and Ruby
By Ardian Haxha,
Ardian Haxha demonstrates how to use the Docker Remote API and Ruby to perform Docker tasks like image and container creation.
Quickly Create a Telegram Bot in Ruby
By Ardian Haxha,
Ardian Haxa walks you through creating a bot for the Telegram Bot API. Telegram is a popular online messaging platform.