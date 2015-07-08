Kingsley's articles
A Beginner’s Guide to Working With Components in Vue
By Kingsley Silas,
Kingsley Silas offers a high-level introduction to working with components in Vue, looking at how to create components, how to pass data between components (via both props and an event bus) and how to use Vue’s element to render additional content within a component.
The Difference Between Computed Properties, Methods and Watchers in Vue
By Kingsley Silas,
We look at methods, computed properties and watchers in Vue applications, clearing them up by showing how to build a search component with each one.
DRY Off Your Rails Code with ActiveSupport::Concerns
By Kingsley Silas,
One of Rails' best conventions for DRYing up your code is ActiveSupport::Concern. Kingsley Silas shows you how to use it.
A Look at Content Management Systems in Rails
By Kingsley Silas,
Kingsley Silas compares several Rails-based Content Managment Systems giving use cases, pros, and cons for each.
An in-Depth Look at Basic Rails Routing
By Kingsley Silas,
Kingsley Silas dives deep into the basics of routing in Rails. Understand how URLs are mapped and some of the more obscure ways to set routes in Rails
Rails File Uploading You Can Believe in with Shrine
By Kingsley Silas,
Kingsley Silas writes this Ruby on Rails tutorial about file uploads with Shrine. Shrine is an excellent file uploading toolkit for Ruby.
Easily Allow File Uploads with Rails and Refile
By Kingsley Silas,
Kinsley Silas quickly runs through how to enable file uploads in your Rails app with Refile.
Quick Tip: Add ReCAPTCHA to Your Rails Application
By Kingsley Silas,
Kingsley Silas runs throw a quick tutorial on adding Google ReCAPTCHA to your Rails application. He includes Devise integration as well. Very useful.
Learn the First Best Practices for Rails and RSpec
By Kingsley Silas,
Kingsley Silas walks through a real Rails setup with RSpec. Learn some of the first best practices to kick start your Rails testing with RSpec.
Up and Running with Camaleon CMS
By Kingsley Silas,
Kingsley Silas introduces you to Camaleon CMS, a content management system based on Ruby on Rails 4. Learn how to make your next site with Camaleon.
Octopress 3 Arrives to Make Blog Generation Crazy Simple
By Kingsley Silas,
Kingsley Silas explores the new features unveiled in Octopress 3. Learn how to easily create and deploy a blog based on Jekyll and get your voice out there.
Fire up Your E-Commerce Site with Solidus
By Kingsley Silas,
Kingsley Silas walks through installing Solidus, the newly created, open source gem to replace Spree. Get started with the future of Rails e-commerce.
Deploy Your Rails to OpenShift
By Kingsley Silas,
Kingsley Silas deploys a Rails app to OpenShift, an easy deployment solution by the good people at RedHat. Learn a new easy deployment option for Rails.
The Pathway for New Railists
By Kingsley Silas,
Kingsley Silas follows up his Pathway for New Rubyists article with a path for those who are new to Rails. Start out your Rails journey right.
The Pathway for New Rubyists
By Kingsley Silas,
Kingsley Silas runs through a great list of resources for new Rubyists. There are blogs, courses, and forums that will lead new Rubyists to learning.