Devdatta Kane is a software developer and designer based in Pune, India. He works with Radinik Technologies building traceability solutions for a variety of industries. He is also the lead developer of refers2, a CRM for small businesses. He works in Ruby on Rails, but likes to dabble with various new technologies as well. An aspiring photographer and passionate traveler, he loves traveling on his motorcycle, capturing experiences through camera.
Expose Your Rails CRUD to the Browser with Databound
Devdatta Kane explores using Databound to expose the RESTful CRUD interface of a Rails app directly to javascript in the browser.
Generate Barcodes with JRuby and Barcodes4J
Devdatta Kane writes this interesting piece on creating barcodes with JRuby and the Barcodes4J library. This is cool stuff.
Easily Provide Excel Reports with Rails and jXLS
Devdatta Kane writes this straightforward tutorial on using jXLS and Rails to provide Excel reporting to your users.
An Introduction to Using JWT Authentication in Rails
Devdatta Kane defines JSON Web Tokens and shows how to use JWT authentication in Rails with Devise.
Build APIs with Napa
Devdatta Kane shows you how to easily and quickly create APIs with Napa. Napa does one thing: API and it does it well.
Deploy Your Rails App to AWS
Devdatta Kane walks through how to deploy a Rails application to Amazon Web Services (AWS). This is a step-by-step tutorial to show what's involved.
Create Great Reports with JasperReports
Devdatta Kane introduces intergration JasperReports and Rails, allowing Rails devs to create robust, good-looking reports easily.