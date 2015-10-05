Vinoth is a Server Administrator turned Full stack web developer. He loves to try his hands on multiple programming languages but his primary programming language of choice is Ruby. He is currently a Software Engineer @ Intelllex building the server side of things. You can find more about him at avinoth.com.
Vinoth kumar's articles
Handle Password and Email Changes in Your Rails API
Vinoth completes this two-part series on authenticating your Rails API using JWT by handling reset password and email endpoints.
Leverage Heroku’s Metrics for Better App Performance
Vinoth shows you what the Heroku Metrics Dashboard displays and then runs through some scenarios on improving performance using these metrics.
Password-Less Authentication in Rails
Password-less authentication is becoming more popular, and Vinoth shows you how to do it from scratch in Rails.
Authenticate Your Rails API with JWT from Scratch
Vinoth shows you how to authenticate the users of your Rails-based APIs with JSON Web Tokens (JWT) from scratch.
Pry: A Simple Start
Vinoth makes a simple introduction to some of the best features of Pry, a replacement REPL for Ruby's IRB.
Liberate Your Search in Rails with Tags
Vinoth demonstrates how to take a complicated search model and open it up with tags. This is a tried and true approach to improving search on both ends.
Otto Makes Development and Deployment a Breeze
Vinoth walks through deploying a Rails application with Otto, a tool from Hashicorp that helps manage development and deployment environments.
A Quick Study of the Rails Directory Structure
Building an RSS Reader in Rails Is Easy
Vinoth builds a simple RSS reader using Rails. Missing Google Reader? Start making your own replacement with this tutorial.
Building a Slackbot with Ruby and Sinatra
Vinoth shows you how to make a Slackbot with Sinatra. Customize your Slack experience with a slackbot that is under your command! BWAHAHHAHA!
Awesome Autocomplete: Trigram Search in Rails and PostgreSQL
Vinoth shows you how to make autocompletion awesome using trigram search functionality in Rails and PostgreSQL.
What’s in Your Wallet? Handling iOS Passbook with Ruby
Vinoth creates a simple sinatra app to handle iOS passes. Generate push notifications for users with your passes, very interesting.
Speed up with Materialized Views on PostgreSQL and Rails
Vinoth Kumar shows you how to speed up your expensive SQL queries using materialized views with PostgreSQL and Rails.