Katrina is a developer working primarily in Ruby and Go, and formerly of Splice, Turing School of Software and Design and Bengler. She is the creator of exercism.io, an open source application that developers use to level up their programming skills. She is the co-author of 99 Bottles of OOP.
Katrina's articles
Exorcise Your Newbie Demons by Contributing to Exercism
Katrina Owen, creator of exercism.io, shows you how to contribute to the code lessons on exercism to grow both the site and your own skills.
What’s in a Name? Anti-Patterns to a Hard Problem
Improve the Smell of Your Code with Microrefactorings
The Syntax of Taste: Refactoring Conditionals
Conditionals aren't bad, but they sure do have a tendency to proliferate. Here we'll look at a conditional and how to gain a small measure of control
Golden Master: Discovering Abstractions
In the final article, we have a new class a part of abstraction discovery. It is a nice win to "a long slog through controllers, helper methods, etc."
Golden Master Testing: More Refactoring, More Understanding
Continue relying on the Golden Master technique while refactoring our legacy code base. The process flushes out more hidden concepts, setting up a win.
Golden Master Testing: Refactoring for Understanding
Use refactoring techniques and Golden Master Testing to strip away cruft and confusion, allowing simple concepts to emerge.
Golden Master Testing: Controller Refactoring
This article continues using the Golden Master technique to test and refactor a complicated Rails controller.
Golden Master Testing: Refactor Complicated Views
A Refactoring Workout: Relentlessly Green
Get better at refactoring. Refactor the code in tiny, safe steps until it becomes a generalized solution.