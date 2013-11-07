ZeroMQ with Ruby

Ruby By Benjamin Tan Wei Hao, June 02, 2014

ZeroMQ is a network messaging library that provides the building blocks to create complex communication systems with minimal fuss via its simple API. In this article, we set up ZeroMQ on our system and install Ruby bindings. Next, we dive straight into the good bits by implementing 2 messaging patterns – the request-reply and publish-subscribe. At the end of the article, I point to resources where you can learn even more about ZeroMQ.