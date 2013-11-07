Benjamin is a Software Engineer at EasyMile, Singapore where he spends most of his time wrangling data pipelines and automating all the things. He is the author of The Little Elixir and OTP Guidebook and Mastering Ruby Closures Book. Deathly afraid of being irrelevant, is always trying to catch up on his ever-growing reading list. He blogs, codes and tweets.
Benjamin's articles
Machine Learning Pipelines: Setting Up On-premise Kubernetes
Machine Learning Pipelines for the Scrappy Startup, Part 1: Benjamin Tan walks through how he sets up an on-premise machine learning pipeline with open-source tools and frameworks.
A Quick Dive into the Crystal Programming Language
Benjamin Tan Wei Hao takes a quick dive into Crystal, a new programming language that is statically typed and compiled but has Ruby syntax.
Learn Concurrency by Making a Countdown Latch in Ruby
Comparing Rails: Exploring WebSockets in Phoenix
Benjamin Tan Wei Hao implements a heat map using Elixir and Phoenix in order to demonstrate how Phoenix compares to Rails 5.
The How and Why of Property-Based Testing in Ruby
Benjamin Tan Wei Hao shows you are different kind of testing called "property-based testing". Generate 100s or 1000s or iterations for your tests.
Learn Concurrency by Implementing Futures in Ruby
Learn about concurrency in Ruby while implementing Futures. Benjamin Tan Wei Hao takes a test-first approach in this informative post.
Implementing Lazy Enumerables in Ruby
Benjamin Tan Wei Hao offers this excerpt from his Ruby Closures book about creating your own lazy enumerable. See how fibers and enumerators work magic.
10 Killer Tmux Tips
Benjamin Tan Wei Hao takes your Tmux-fu to the next level with 10 excellent tips about improving your dev with Tmux.
Ru: Ruby in Your Shell
Benjamin Tan Wei Hao explores Ru, a utility that bring Ruby to the command line. Benjamin runs through several examples of using Ruby to make CLI tasks easy.
Free Static Sites with Middleman and GitHub
Benjamin Tan Wei Hao explains how to create a blog with Middleman and host it for free on Github. This simple workflow will have you blogging in no time.
Testing Page Objects with SitePrism
In this article, Benjamin Tan Wei Hao will talk about SitePrism. SitePrism gives you a simple, clean and semantic DSL for describing your site using the Page Object Model pattern, for use with Capybara in automated acceptance testing.
ZeroMQ with Ruby
ZeroMQ is a network messaging library that provides the building blocks to create complex communication systems with minimal fuss via its simple API. In this article, we set up ZeroMQ on our system and install Ruby bindings. Next, we dive straight into the good bits by implementing 2 messaging patterns – the request-reply and publish-subscribe. At the end of the article, I point to resources where you can learn even more about ZeroMQ.
Opal: Ruby in the Browser and the Game of Life
In this article, we will complete Conway's Game of Life using Opal and Ruby. The completed source can be found at the end of the article.
Opal: Ruby in Your Browser, the Basics
Pry (and Friends) with Rails
Pry, an extremely powerful alternative to the standard IRB shell that Ruby gives us.
A Look at Ruby 2.1
Rubyists, It’s Time to PRY Yourself Off IRB!
Elixir – The Love Child of Ruby and Erlang
