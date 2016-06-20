Sarmad is a Rubyist. Works at 10Pearls as a Senior Software Engineer. And an independent Ruby on Rails consultant. A fitness enthusiast who likes to workout and eat well.
Sarmad's articles
10 Ruby on Rails Best Practices
Sarmad Sabih runs through some of his favorite best practices for Rails applications.
Continuous Deployment of Rails with SemaphoreCI
Sarmad Sabih walks you through every step of continuous deployment a Rails app to EC2 using Bitbucket, Capistrano, and SemaphoreCI.
Deliver the Mail with Amazon SES and Rails
Sarmad Sabih demonstrates configuring Amazon's Simple Email Service with Rails, allowing you a cheap email solution from your app.
Quick Tip: DRY Up Your Model Validations Tests
Sam Sarmad shows how he removed a ton of duplicated test code when testing ActiveModel validations.