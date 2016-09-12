Take Opportunities to Beat Imposter Syndrome
Vinoth completes this two-part series on authenticating your Rails API using JWT by handling reset password and email endpoints.
Parth Modi generates executable docs for his Rails API using swagger-docs and swagger-ui.
Fred Heath discusses the many different many-to-many associations and how to handle each with ActiveRecord.
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski walks through 10 common security issues when using Rails and how to avoid and manage each one.
Parth Modi explains how he discovered that fixing the N + 1 Query Problem isn't always about reducing the number of queries. Sometimes, more queries is better.
Vinoth shows you what the Heroku Metrics Dashboard displays and then runs through some scenarios on improving performance using these metrics.
David Bush introduces Rack-App, a web microframework in Ruby that has a single dependency, can handle thousands of endpoints, and is among the fastest around.
Viktoria Kotsurenko explains seven very useful design patterns and how they can be applied to MVC components in Rails to make your app more maintainable.
Viktoria Kotsurenko reviews some of the basics of MVC in Rails, showing why everything should be skinny.
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski pens the first of a two-part series building a complete messaging system with Rails and ActionCable.
Given that software is changing at the speed of light, how can something like Rails an object-oriented language persevere? Is it worth learning? Yes!
Sarmad Sabih runs through some of his favorite best practices for Rails applications.
Password-less authentication is becoming more popular, and Vinoth shows you how to do it from scratch in Rails.
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski offers a clean example of good metaprogramming in Ruby.
One of Rails' best conventions for DRYing up your code is ActiveSupport::Concern. Kingsley Silas shows you how to use it.
David Bush dives into the internals of how hashes work in Ruby, including a neat experiment to drive home the point.
William Kennedy shows you how to use Enums in Rails to map values on your model, keeping your code readable.
Paul Goetze explains how to use JRuby to create a machine learning algorithm using Ruby.
Vinoth shows you how to authenticate the users of your Rails-based APIs with JSON Web Tokens (JWT) from scratch.
Ardian Haxha builds a Twitter client GUI using Ruby, Shoes, and the Twitter API.
William Kennedy shows a technique to dynamically chain many ActiveRecord scopes together to clean up your controller code.
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski runs through several common Rails performance problems, showing how to find them via Skylight, and how to fix them.
Sarmad Sabih walks you through every step of continuous deployment a Rails app to EC2 using Bitbucket, Capistrano, and SemaphoreCI.