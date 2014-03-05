Jesse Herrick is an avid Ruby developer who specializes in web development. He is a back-end developer at Littlelines and loves programming. You can read his personal blog at: https://jesse.codes.
Jesse's articles
Plugs Are to Elixir What Rack Is to Ruby
By Jesse Herrick,
Jesse Herrick compares Plugs in Elixir to Rack in Ruby. Learn a bit of Elixir and its elegance with middleware and plugs.
Max out Your TDD with Maxitest and Minitest
By Jesse Herrick,
Jesse Herrick shows you Maxitest and how it enhances TDD with Minitest. Maxitest makes your tests a bit more readable and easier to use. Check it out.
Fully Functional Jekyll Blog
By Jesse Herrick,
Jesse Herrick walks through the creation of a functional blog site using Jekyll. Learn how to add search and customize the default templates.
Shelly Cloud: Deploy a Rails App in Less Than 5 Minutes
By Jesse Herrick,
Shelly Cloud is a PaaS that allows you to publish a Rails App in 5 minutes or less. Jesse Herrick puts this claim to the test in this post.
Authenticating with Google
By Jesse Herrick,
Jesse Herrick walks through using Google, Device, and OmniAuth to get authentication working for your Rails app in no time.
Jekyll on Rails
By Jesse Herrick,
Jesse Herrick combines Jekyll, the most popular static-site generator, with Rails, the most popular dynamic site framework. Use the right tool for the job.
Markdown Processing in Ruby
By Jesse Herrick,
Jesse Herrick runs several Markdown processing Ruby gems through the ringer to find the cream of the crop. Features and Benchmarks lead the way.
Chruby and Rbenv Tips and Tricks
By Jesse Herrick,
Automatically Reload All the Things with Guard
By Jesse Herrick,
Use Guard to reload all your changed files automatically in the browser, the test environment, everywhere.
The History of Ruby
By Jesse Herrick,
Ruby has grown from a young child to the strong adult that it is today. Let's take a look at the life of the Ruby programming language.
Make Your Ruby Tests Cleaner with Minitest and Shoulda
By Jesse Herrick,
In this article, we're going to overview Minitest (as it has now superceded Test Unit) and the benefits of shoulda-context, a Test::Unit/Minitest framework.
Looking at Ruby’s Net::HTTP Library
By Jesse Herrick,
In this article, we’re going to take a look at the Ruby’s Net::HTTP library, focusing on REST API implementation.
Ruby Command Line Interface Gems
By Jesse Herrick,
A look at several of the existing Ruby gems for creating command line interfaces (pros and cons, ease of use, etc.), along with example code for each.