Control the Physical World with Ruby and Artoo
Dhaivat Pandya takes you on a tour of Artoo, a Ruby-based platform aimed at making working with embedded systems and Ruby a breeze. Boop Beep Boop!
Ruby Interview Questions: Problem Walkthroughs
We've talked a bit about interviewing with Ruby and the basic tools of the game. In this article, we will consider some full problem walkthroughs.
Ruby Interview Questions: LRU Cache and Binary Trees
Dhaivat Pandya covers two more Ruby interview topics: LRU Cache and Binary Trees. If you're interviewing any time soon, read this to get two more topics.
Ruby Interview Questions: Linked Lists and Hash Tables
Dhaivat Pandya covers linked lists and hash tables from the Ruby interviewee's point of view. Get ready for Ruby interviews with this post.
Phoenix for Railsies: Form Helpers and Models
Dhaivat Pandya pens his second installment in a look a the Elixir-based web framework, Phoenix. This post covers forms and helpers.
Phoenix for Railsies
Dhaivat Pandya takes an introductory look at Phoenix from a Rails perspective. Phoenix is a web framework written in Elixir on top of Erlang.
WebSockets in the Ruby Ecosystem
Dhaivat Pandya explains the humble beginnings of WebSockets and how you can use them in Ruby today and in the future.
Julia for Rubyists: Crunch Those Numbers
Dhaivat Pandya takes a tour through Julia, a language aimed a scientific computing, through the lens of the Ruby developer.
Graph Algorithms in Ruby
Dhaivat Pandya reveals two basic graph algorithms: depth first and breadth first. He walks through their definition, then implements each one in Ruby.
RethinkDB in Ruby: Map Reduce and Joins
Dhaivat Pandya continues exploring RethinkDB in Ruby, focusing on Map Reduce and Table Joins. See how RethinkDB takes a complex map reduce and makes it easy
RethinkDB in Ruby
Dhiavat Pandya walks through an introduction to RethinkDB. He explains the concepts behind this NoSQL database, as well as examples of using it in Ruby.
Volt: Assets, Components, and Routes
Dhaivat Pandya goes a bit deeper with Volt, looking at how it handles assets and routes. He also covers Volt's idea of a component to break up an app.
Real-time Web Apps with Volt in Ruby
Dhaivat Pandya explores Volt, a Ruby framework for building real-time applications. Volt makes it easy to sync client and server data, making real-time real
Rails URL Helpers in Javascript with JsRoutes
Use the JsRoutes gem to get Rails URL helper in your javascript code. No more hardcoding URLs on the client, FTW!
Tokaido: Quick Start with Rails
Dhaivat Pandya explores Tokaido, an application aimed at making getting started with Rails on the Mac much, much easier.
LevelDB in Ruby
Learn how to utilize LevelDB, a persistent key-value store, in Ruby. This post will tell you what it is and when it's a good idea to use it.
Integrating VictorOps with Salesforce Using its REST Endpoint
Dhaivat Pandya explains how to use VictorOps' REST endpoint to integrate it with other services, in this case, SalesForce.
Heap Data Structure in Ruby
In this article, we'll cover the "heap" data structure along with some of the associated algorithms in Ruby.
Sorting Algorithms in Ruby
The point of understanding sorting algorithms has very little to do with the actual act of sorting. Rather, the different algorithms are great examples of various techniques that can be applied to large set of problems. In this article, we'll take a look at some of these algorithms and the underlying ideas, as well as implementations in Ruby.
Machine Learning: Ruby and the Naive Bayes Theorem
Explore Machine Learning in Ruby by digging into the Naive Bayes Theorem. This brief foray into some big-time math has large payoffs for all developers.
Dynamic Programming with Ruby
This article will give you a taste of an algorithm technique called "dynamic programming", exploring two different problems, presenting solutions in Ruby.
Drawing with Processing and Ruby
Choosing the Right Serialization Format
Compare various serialization formats in Ruby and learn when to choose the right one. Code examples walk through how to test each format, with pros/cons.
Elegant Network Communication with RabbitMQ
An entry level tutorial on using RabbitMQ, Bunny, and Ruby for easy and flexible network communication. Learn how to distribute your services effectively.
Agent: Go-Like Concurrency in Ruby
Go and its goroutines are knows for concurrency. Can we take advantage of similar things in Ruby? Yes! The Agent gem brings go-like concurrency to Ruby.
Go for Rubyists, II
Go for Rubyists
Introduction to Thor
Comparing Background Processing Libraries: Sidekiq
Comparing Background Processing Libraries: Resque
