Magical Authentication with Sorcery
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya Bodrov pens a comprehensive tutorial on implementing Rails authentication with Sorcery.
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya Bodrov pens a comprehensive tutorial on implementing Rails authentication with Sorcery.
By Glenn Goodrich,
Glenn Goodrich offers this post on how to make a versatile leaderboard web application with Rails and the leaderboard gem.
By Robert Qualls,
Robert Qualls dives into the Ruby load path, including how ‘require’ works, how ‘load’ works, and how to make sure your code always gets loaded.
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya Bodrov shows you how to create an Facebook-like activity feed in Rails. This is a very cool way to add something new to your site.
By Benjamin Tan Wei Hao,
Benjamin Tan Wei Hao explains how to create a blog with Middleman and host it for free on Github. This simple workflow will have you blogging in no time.
By Vasu K,
Vasu K dives into using Rails to create and manipulate images. Learn how to upload images, create multiple versions, and optimize the images for the web.
By Abder-Rahman Ali,
Abder-Rahman Ali follows up his interviews about text editor usage in Ruby with one about IDEs. Learn which IDE Rubyists prefer and why it's at the top.
By Aaron Lasseigne,
Most of the fanfare around Ruby 2.2 has focused on garbage collection (GC) upgrades. Aaron Lasseigne explores what other new toys 2.2 delivered.
By Robert Qualls,
Robert Qualls explores Lotus, a Ruby web framework that aims to make MVC more object-oriented. No monkey patching, for the win!
By Fred Heath,
Fred Heath explores the world of closures in Ruby. Ruby offers many constructs for creating and working with closures. Mastering these constructs is needed.
By Dhaivat Pandya,
Use the JsRoutes gem to get Rails URL helper in your javascript code. No more hardcoding URLs on the client, FTW!
By Richard Schneeman,
By Vasu K,
By Dhaivat Pandya,
Dhaivat Pandya explores Tokaido, an application aimed at making getting started with Rails on the Mac much, much easier.
By Abder-Rahman Ali,
This article is the first article in the Ruby on Medicine (RoM) series focused on how Ruby can be applied to the medical domain.
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Mailboxer is a Rails gem that is a generic messaging system that handles conversations with one or more recipients and sends notifications via email.
By Glenn Goodrich,
A peek at what 2015 has in store for Ruby and its community.
By Abder-Rahman Ali,
Abder-Rahman Ali interviews 100 Rubyists to find out what editor they use and which is the most popular.
By Islam Wazery,
By Fred Heath,
Learn how to use the speed of Redis and the abstraction of the Ohm gem to treat your key-value data as relational objects.
By Glenn Goodrich,
A detailed dive into RailsBricks, a gem that generates complete Rails applications. RailsBricks takes care of authentications, email, config, and more.
By Katrina Owen,
Conditionals aren't bad, but they sure do have a tendency to proliferate. Here we'll look at a conditional and how to gain a small measure of control
By Richard Schneeman,
Richard Schneeman digs out how hashes allocates string keys and how Ruby 2.2 makes this much, much better.
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya Bodrov takes a look at using Rails and HTML5 Server-Sent Events to create a web-based, real time, mini-chat application.
By Panayotis Matsinopoulos,
In this article, I'll cover some of the best practices and tips I apply at work when working with Delayed Job.
By Aaron Lasseigne,
Feeling inspired I decided to port this new Clojure loop into Ruby. I settled on using continuations, a little known Ruby feature, to make it all work.
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
In this article, I am going to show you how to build a web app that allows authenticated users to create, manage, and participate in polls using Rails.
By Robert Qualls,
Ruby is more than just a language. It has a universe of tools and processes supporting the creation of the complex software it makes. This can be overwhelming to newcomers, so I've put together an article that will hopefully make things a little more clear.
By Glenn Goodrich,
Get down with Event Sourcing basics using the rails-disco gem. Event Sourcing can save your future data life, and this post will show you how.
By Jay Raj,
Build maintainable APIs with Ruby and Grape. This post walks through the basics of Grape, how to host a Grape API inside Rails, and more.