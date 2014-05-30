Glenn works for Skookum Digital Works by day and manages the SitePoint Ruby channel at night. He likes to pretend he has a secret identity, but can't come up with a good superhero name. He's settling for "Roob", for now.
Glenn's articles
Understanding the Model-View-Controller (MVC) Architecture in Rails
By Glenn Goodrich,
Rails really takes the idea of separating an application's data, user interface, and control logic to a whole new level. In this article we'll see how.
Take Opportunities to Beat Imposter Syndrome
By Glenn Goodrich,
5 Ruby Resources for the Hour of Code
By Glenn Goodrich,
The Conventions of Contributing to Open Source
By Glenn Goodrich,
Talk with the Experts: Glenn Goodrich
By Jeff Smith, Glenn Goodrich,
This is a recap of our recent AMA with Glenn Goodrich, our Ruby channel editor and author behind Rails: Novice to Ninja on SitePoint.
From Novice to Ninja: How to Master Using Plugins in Rails
By Glenn Goodrich,
Rails: Novice to Ninja: The plugins architecture of Rails warrants attention, and this excerpt gives detailed insight to master the use of plugins in Rails.
Why Learning Rails Is Still a Great Choice in 2016
By Glenn Goodrich,
Given that software is changing at the speed of light, how can something like Rails an object-oriented language persevere? Is it worth learning? Yes!
Quick Tip: The Many Ways to Create a Hash in Ruby
By Glenn Goodrich,
Glenn Goodrich shows that, although there are many ways to create a Hash in Ruby, they are all just a bit of child's play.
Unbundling Bundler: A Thorough Look at Bundler’s Utilities
By Glenn Goodrich,
Glenn Goodrich takes another deep dive into the world of Bundler, this time focusing on the utilities that ship with Bundler.
Gemfile Mining: A Dive into Bundler’s Gemfile
By Glenn Goodrich,
Glenn Goodrich takes a deep dive into the Gemfile, the core of Bundler's excellent dependency management ecosystem.
A Recipe for mRuby Raspberry Pi? Just Add h2o!
By Glenn Goodrich,
Glenn Goodrich explores the Raspberry Pi platform using mRuby and the h2o web server. Learn how to make a quick API or capture a camera image.
Ideas for Improving the Ruby Language in 2016
By Glenn Goodrich,
Glenn Goodrich takes a look at the goals for the Ruby language in 2016. Diversity and language improvements make up the top of the list.
A Retrospective on Ruby in 2015
By Glenn Goodrich,
Glenn Goodrich takes a last look at 2015 in Ruby, treating the articles of the year a bit like features and stories in an Agile Retrospective meeting.
How to Set Up a Rails App with CenturyLink’s AppFog & Bare Metal
By Glenn Goodrich,
How to set up a Ruby on Rails application with CenturyLink’s AppFog & Bare Metal.
Deploying Ruby Apps with Bare Metal: A New Type of VM
By Glenn Goodrich,
Glenn Goodrich introduces CenturyLink's Bare Metal container platform, and explains how to set up a simple Ruby app.
JSON Validation by Committee
By Glenn Goodrich,
Glenn Goodrich shows you how to write tests against your JSON schema, as well as equip your app to validate incoming requests using the committee gem.
Document Your JSON API Schema with PRMD
By Glenn Goodrich,
Glenn Goodrich explains how to use the PRMD gem to help generate, validate, and document your JSON Schema-based API.
Kiba: ETL Done Right
By Glenn Goodrich,
Glenn Goodrich pens a tutorial on using Kiba, a lightweight ETL framework written in Ruby. Move and process your data like a boss.
Rails Application Templates in the Real World
By Glenn Goodrich,
Glenn Goodrich walks through the creation of a Rails Application Template for a real JSON API. The template covers a log of info, such as JSON and Docker.
Optimizing Ruby Logging for Faster Debugging and Problem-Solving
By Glenn Goodrich,
SitePoint's Glenn Goodrich explains how to incorporate Loggly into your Rails logging and make debugging and problem-solving simple.
Leaderboards on Rails
By Glenn Goodrich,
Glenn Goodrich offers this post on how to make a versatile leaderboard web application with Rails and the leaderboard gem.
Sailing the Parallel Seas with Codeship
By Glenn Goodrich,
Glenn Goodrich takes us on a voyage aboard the vessel Codeship, exploring the high seas of continuous integration with the new ParallelCI tool
A Peek at Ruby in 2015
By Glenn Goodrich,
A peek at what 2015 has in store for Ruby and its community.
All I Want for Christmas: Prelude Portable Wireless Charger
By Glenn Goodrich,
As part of our Christmas giveaway series, Glenn Goodrich tried the Prelude portable wireless charger — we have a special deal for SitePoint readers.
RailsBricks: Start Faster with Rails
By Glenn Goodrich,
A detailed dive into RailsBricks, a gem that generates complete Rails applications. RailsBricks takes care of authentications, email, config, and more.
How to Set Up Continuous Deployment with Ninefold
By Glenn Goodrich,
Ruby editor Glenn Goodrich walks us through how to set up a continuous deployment system with Ninefold and Codeship.
Rails Disco: Get Down with Event Sourcing
By Glenn Goodrich,
Get down with Event Sourcing basics using the rails-disco gem. Event Sourcing can save your future data life, and this post will show you how.
Buy Time with the Braintree v.zero SDK
By Glenn Goodrich,
Ruby editor Glenn Goodrich explains how to integrate Braintree's new v.zero SDK into a Rails app, to make accepting payments even easier.
Fun Sending Mail on Rails
By Glenn Goodrich,
Learn all about sending email with Rails. This article covers the basics, some next level items, service to consider, and gems that help out.
Case Study: Upgrade to Rails 4.1
By Glenn Goodrich,
What happens when you upgrade a Rails 3.2 application to Rails 4.1, really? This article walks through the exact changes and issues to get to 4.1.