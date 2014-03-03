Fred is a software jack of all trades, having worked at every stage of the software development life-cycle. He loves: solving tricky problems, Ruby, Agile methods, meta-programming, Behaviour-Driven Development, the semantic web. Fred works as a freelance developer, and consultant, speaks at conferences and blogs here .
Fred's articles
Master Many-to-Many Associations with ActiveRecord
By Fred Heath,
Fred Heath discusses the many different many-to-many associations and how to handle each with ActiveRecord.
Get the Lowdown on Ruby Modules
By Fred Heath,
Fred Heath takes you through the ins-and-outs of modules in Ruby. Learn where modules fit in the Ruby Object Model and how to use the effectively.
Solving Design Anti-Patterns in Ruby: Fix the Factory
By Fred Heath,
Fred Heath shows how Ruby can take patterns from other languages and clean them up using Modules to make your code concise and expressive.
How to Solve Coding Anti-Patterns for Ruby Rookies
By Fred Heath,
Fred Heath zeroes in on several anti-patterns that are commonly perpetrated by Ruby Rookies. Fred also shows how to solve them.
Algorithmic Fun with Ruby Hashes
By Fred Heath,
Fred Heath walks through some common programming problems using Ruby Hashes as the solution.
Closures in Ruby
By Fred Heath,
Fred Heath explores the world of closures in Ruby. Ruby offers many constructs for creating and working with closures. Mastering these constructs is needed.
Semi-Relational Data Modeling with Redis and Ohm
By Fred Heath,
Learn how to use the speed of Redis and the abstraction of the Ohm gem to treat your key-value data as relational objects.
BDD: Think Like an Actor
By Fred Heath,
Ruby and OpenCalais: Transform Data into Information
By Fred Heath,
Ruby & OpenCalais: Semantically Tag Anything
By Fred Heath,