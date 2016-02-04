Cells: A Deeper Look into Dependency Injection and Testing
By Nick Sutterer,
By Nick Sutterer,
By Kingsley Silas,
Kingsley Silas dives deep into the basics of routing in Rails. Understand how URLs are mapped and some of the more obscure ways to set routes in Rails
By Devdatta Kane,
Devdatta Kane writes this straightforward tutorial on using jXLS and Rails to provide Excel reporting to your users.
By David Bush,
David Bush shows you how to use React in Ruby by bringing it into a Cuba web project. David is the author of the cuba_react gem.
By Benjamin Tan Wei Hao,
Benjamin Tan Wei Hao implements a heat map using Elixir and Phoenix in order to demonstrate how Phoenix compares to Rails 5.
By Devdatta Kane,
Devdatta Kane defines JSON Web Tokens and shows how to use JWT authentication in Rails with Devise.
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya Bordrov-Krukowski pens this tutorial on using the Geocoder gem with Rails. Learn how to find addresses, use maps, and locate coordinates in your app.
By Katrina Owen,
Katrina Owen, creator of exercism.io, shows you how to contribute to the code lessons on exercism to grow both the site and your own skills.
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski shows you how to speed up your app performance by demonstrating all the ways to cache in Rails.
By Nick Sutterer,
Nick Sutterer, the author of Cells and Trailblazer, introduces Cells and how it makes Rails views better. Much better.
By Kingsley Silas,
Kingsley Silas writes this Ruby on Rails tutorial about file uploads with Shrine. Shrine is an excellent file uploading toolkit for Ruby.
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya Bordrov-Krukowski shows you how to generate Excel files with Rails. Learn how to add style, formulas, and more in this useful tutorial.
By Dhaivat Pandya,
We've talked a bit about interviewing with Ruby and the basic tools of the game. In this article, we will consider some full problem walkthroughs.
By Dhaivat Pandya,
Dhaivat Pandya covers two more Ruby interview topics: LRU Cache and Binary Trees. If you're interviewing any time soon, read this to get two more topics.
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya Bordrov-Krukowski shows you how to accept and process a zip archive, as well as send one to your users.
By Dhaivat Pandya,
Dhaivat Pandya covers linked lists and hash tables from the Ruby interviewee's point of view. Get ready for Ruby interviews with this post.
By Vinoth,
Vinoth walks through deploying a Rails application with Otto, a tool from Hashicorp that helps manage development and deployment environments.
By Ardian Haxha,
Ardian Haxa walks you through creating a bot for the Telegram Bot API. Telegram is a popular online messaging platform.
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski goes through some of the "other" things changing in Rails 5. New classes, configuration options, and deprecations all make this list.
By Robert Qualls,
Robert Qualls looks at the Adapter Design pattern in various popular Ruby gems, following it up with an example implementation.
By Kingsley Silas,
Kinsley Silas quickly runs through how to enable file uploads in your Rails app with Refile.
By Hendra Uzia,
Hendra Uzia talks about using database triggers in Rails, the pros and cons, and how to use the HairTrigger gem to implement them.
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski gets a bit more advanced with Doorkeeper, securing the OAuth clients, creating a custom strategy, and customizing the views.
By Benjamin Tan Wei Hao,
Benjamin Tan Wei Hao shows you are different kind of testing called "property-based testing". Generate 100s or 1000s or iterations for your tests.
By Kingsley Silas,
Kingsley Silas runs throw a quick tutorial on adding Google ReCAPTCHA to your Rails application. He includes Devise integration as well. Very useful.
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski continues the journey through Rails authentication and authorization options with this tutorial on how to get started with Doorkeeper.
