William is a self-taught Software Developer who went from a job he hates to a job he now loves. As well as writing about himself in the 3rd person, he breaks down exactly what you need to do if you want to get your first job as a software developer on his blog and newsletter.
William's articles
Quick Tip: Use Enums in Rails for Mapped Values
By William Kennedy,
William Kennedy shows you how to use Enums in Rails to map values on your model, keeping your code readable.
Rails: Dynamically Chain Scopes to Clean up SQL Queries
By William Kennedy,
William Kennedy shows a technique to dynamically chain many ActiveRecord scopes together to clean up your controller code.
Building Roman Numerals in a Day with Ruby Metaprogramming
By William Kennedy,
William Kennedy uses a simple example of making integers into Roman numerals to show off Ruby metaprogramming.
Quickly Process API Requests with Shoryuken and SQS
By William Kennedy,
William Kennedy demonstrates using SQS and Shoryuken to process queued requests to a third-party API. Very useful