Learn Concurrency by Making a Countdown Latch in Ruby

A Countdown Latch is a concurrency abstraction that allows one or more threads to wait until all other threads are done with what they are doing. Therefore, a countdown latch is often referred to as a thread synchronization primitive.

How are Countdown Latches Useful?

Let say you have a bunch of threads that are fetching, say, Chuck Norris jokes. You create ten threads and you want to ensure that they all complete before you proceed on with the next step.

In this instance, you can create a countdown latch with a counter of ten. Then, right before your next step in the code, you can wait for your threads to complete. Until then, your code cannot proceed until all the threads are done.

When each thread fetches a joke, it will decrement the counter. Eventually as all ten threads are done fetching jokes, the counter in the countdown latch will eventually hit zero. That’s when the code is allowed to proceed.

Implementing Your Own Countdown Latch: Test First!

In a previous article, we went though how to implement Futures in Ruby. In this article, we are going test-drive an implementation of a Countdown Latch. Let’s get started!

Setting Up

Let’s bootstrap a new Ruby project. My favorite way is to create a Ruby gem:

% bundle gem countdown_latch -t Creating gem 'countdown_latch'... MIT License enabled in config create countdown_latch/Gemfile create countdown_latch/.gitignore create countdown_latch/lib/countdown_latch.rb create countdown_latch/lib/countdown_latch/version.rb create countdown_latch/countdown_latch.gemspec create countdown_latch/Rakefile create countdown_latch/README.md create countdown_latch/bin/console create countdown_latch/bin/setup create countdown_latch/LICENSE.txt create countdown_latch/.travis.yml create countdown_latch/.rspec create countdown_latch/spec/spec_helper.rb create countdown_latch/spec/countdown_latch_spec.rb Initializing git repo in /Users/benjamintan/workspace/countdown_latch

Did you notice the -t flat appended? This flag adds RSpec as a development dependency.

Next, go into the project directory:

% cd countdown_latch

Run bin/setup to install the dependencies:

% bin/setup Resolving dependencies... Using rake 10.4.2 Using bundler 1.10.6 Using countdown_latch 0.1.0 from source at . Using diff-lcs 1.2.5 Using rspec-support 3.3.0 Using rspec-core 3.3.2 Using rspec-expectations 3.3.1 Using rspec-mocks 3.3.2 Using rspec 3.3.0 Bundle complete! 4 Gemfile dependencies, 9 gems now installed. Use `bundle show [gemname]` to see where a bundled gem is installed.

Creating the Countdown Latch

Now, on to the fun stuff! Since we are doing this test-first. The tests will help us drive towards the implementation that we will flesh out in order to get the tests to pass.

As a sanity check, we can quickly make sure everything is hooked up as expected:

% rspec CountdownLatch has a version number does something useful (FAILED - 1) Failures: 1) CountdownLatch does something useful Failure/Error: expect(false).to eq(true) expected: true got: false (compared using ==) # ./spec/countdown_latch_spec.rb:9:in `block (2 levels) in <top (required)>' Finished in 0.01957 seconds (files took 0.07757 seconds to load) 2 examples, 1 failure Failed examples: rspec ./spec/countdown_latch_spec.rb:8 # CountdownLatch does something useful

Excellent! RSpec is working fine! Now, open up the test file located at spec/countdownlatchspec.rb. We are going to write the first test.

A Countdown Latch Requires a Non-negative Integer as an Argument

You should delete everything in spec/countdownlatchspec.rb and replace it with this skeleton:

module CountdownLatch describe CountdownLatch do end end

The first test is to make sure that the argument passed into the constructor of the countdown latch is a non-negative integer:

module CountdownLatch describe CountdownLatch do it "requires a non-negative integer as an argument" do latch = CountdownLatch.new(3) expect(latch.count).to eq(3) end end end

In order to get this to pass, we need a constructor that accepts a non-negative integer as an argument. Getting this test to pass is simple:

module CountdownLatch class CountdownLatch def initialize(count) if count.is_a?(Fixnum) && count > 0 @count = count end end end end

At this point, the test will pass. Let’s also make sure that 0 is accepted:

module CountdownLatch describe CountdownLatch do it "zero is a valid argument" do latch = CountdownLatch.new(0) expect(latch.count).to eq(0) end end end

Whoops! Our test caught something:

Failures: 1) CountdownLatch::CountdownLatch zero is a valid argument Failure/Error: expect(latch.count).to eq(0) expected: 0 got: nil (compared using ==)

Turns out, we have an off by one error when comparing count and zero:

module CountdownLatch class CountdownLatch def initialize(count) if count.is_a?(Fixnum) && count >= 0 @count = count end end end end

The countdown latch cannot be initialized with a negative number, or a Float , for example, since those two cases do not make sense. Let’s add the tests:

module CountdownLatch describe CountdownLatch do it "throws ArgumentError for negative numbers" do expect { CountdownLatch.new(-1) }.to raise_error(ArgumentError) end it "throws ArgumentError for non-integers" do expect { CountdownLatch.new(1.0) }.to raise_error(ArgumentError) end end end

Now the tests will fail:

Failures: 1) CountdownLatch::CountdownLatch throws ArgumentError for negative numbers Failure/Error: expect { CountdownLatch.new(-1) }.to raise_error(ArgumentError) expected ArgumentError but nothing was raised # ./spec/countdown_latch_spec.rb:17:in `block (2 levels) in <module:CountdownLatch>' 2) CountdownLatch::CountdownLatch throws ArgumentError for non-integers Failure/Error: expect { CountdownLatch.new(1.0) }.to raise_error(ArgumentError) expected ArgumentError but nothing was raised # ./spec/countdown_latch_spec.rb:21:in `block (2 levels) in <module:CountdownLatch>'

Thankfully, this too is an easy fix. We just have to get the initializer to raise an ArgumentError for well, errors in the argument. In lib/countdownlatch/countdownlatch.rb:

module CountdownLatch class CountdownLatch def initialize(count) if count.is_a?(Fixnum) && count >= 0 @count = count @mutex = Mutex.new @condition = ConditionVariable.new else raise ArgumentError end end end end

Now the tests should all pass.

Counting Down

A countdown latch has to know how to count down its own internal counter.

module CountdownLatch describe CountdownLatch do it "#count decreases when #count_down is called" do latch = CountdownLatch.new(3) latch.count_down expect(latch.count).to eq(2) end end end

Now we need have access to the @count field. That is easy enough:

module CountdownLatch class CountdownLatch def initialize(count) # ... end def count @count end end end

The count_down method looks almost simplistic:

module CountdownLatch class CountdownLatch def count_down @count -= 1 end end end

Resist the temptation to add more behavior and “smarter” logic until the tests are forcing you to do something about it. In this case, the tests should be all green now.

However, our tests are not complete. The countdown latch should only count down to zero and nothing less. Let’s add a test for that:

module CountdownLatch describe CountdownLatch do it "#count never reaches below zero" do latch = CountdownLatch.new(0) latch.count_down expect(latch.count).to eq(0) end end end

The above test fails:

1) CountdownLatch::CountdownLatch #count never reaches below zero Failure/Error: expect(latch.count).to eq(0) expected: 0 got: -1 (compared using ==)

We just need to check if @count is zero:

module CountdownLatch class CountdownLatch def count_down unless @count.zero? @count -= 1 end end end end

Everything should be green!

Awaiting for Threads

Till now, we simply have a glorified countdown object. It is not even thread-safe! This is because count_down can be called by multiple threads and since @count is not synchronized in anyway, race conditions can occur.

This is the first test that will drive us to implement the concurrency features in our countdown latch:

module CountdownLatch describe CountdownLatch do it "#await will wait for a thread to finish its work" do latch = CountdownLatch.new(1) Thread.new do latch.count_down end latch.await expect(latch.count).to eq(0) end end end

The test creates a countdown latch initialized to 1 . We then create a thread that decrements the latch. Outside of the thread, we call latch.await .

This is basically saying that the program will wait for the thread to finish its work. Again, once the thread is done with its work, it will call latch.count_down . Therefore, we expect that the count of the latch to be zero.

In order to see the test fail correctly, we need an empty implementation of await :

module CountdownLatch class CountdownLatch def await end end end

When you run the tests, the following will fail:

Failures: 1) CountdownLatch::CountdownLatch #await will wait for a thread to finish its work Failure/Error: expect(latch.count).to eq(0) expected: 0 got: 1 (compared using ==)

Since await does nothing, the program doesn’t wait for the thread to tell the countdown latch that it’s OK to proceed. Instead, the program simply runs straight through. In order to get this test to pass, you need to know about condition variables.

Condition Variables

A condition variable is essentially a synchronization primitive (recall that a countdown latch is also a synchronization primitive) that allows threads to wait until some condition occurs. In the case of a countdown latch, that condition is when @count hits zero.

When that happens, the broadcast method has to be called on the condition variable to tell all the waiting threads that they can stop waiting and proceed.

First, we’ll add the condition variable to the implementation and tell it to broadcast to all waiting threads when the condition has been met. Do not forget to include require "thread" too:

require "thread" # <---- module CountdownLatch class CountdownLatch def initialize(count) if count.is_a?(Fixnum) && count >= 0 @count = count @condition = ConditionVariable.new # <---- else raise ArgumentError end end def count_down unless @count.zero? @count -= 1 else @condition.broadcast # <---- end end end end

Now, to deal with the other side of the equation: Making threads suspend execution and wait till the condition is met. Here’s the first attempt. ConditionVariable has a method called wait :

module CountdownLatch class CountdownLatch def await @condition.wait end end end

However, this doesn’t work because ConditionVariable#wait requires an argument that takes in a Mutex object. A mutex is essentially a lock that protects a section of code from being entered by more than one thread. Recall that I mentioned @count is , until now, not thread-safe. We are going to fix this.

In this case, we need to supply a mutex to the condition variable, so that only one thread can read/write to the condition variable at any one time.

First, we will create a mutex for the countdown latch:

module CountdownLatch class CountdownLatch def initialize(count) if count.is_a?(Fixnum) && count >= 0 @count = count @condition = ConditionVariable.new @mutex = Mutex.new <---- else raise ArgumentError end end end end

Next, we will use @mutex.synchronize to demarcate a critical section. A critical section is an area of code where only one thread can enter. First, let’s handle the count_down method:

module CountdownLatch class CountdownLatch def count_down @mutex.synchronize { unless @count.zero? @count -= 1 else @condition.broadcast end } end end end

We finally have a mutex to pass into @condition.wait :

module CountdownLatch class CountdownLatch def await @condition.wait(@mutex) end end end

However, just like the count_down method, you need a critical section. Here it is:

module CountdownLatch class CountdownLatch def await @mutex.synchronize { @condition.wait(@mutex) } end end end

While we are add it, let’s wrap the @count in the count method with a mutex too:

module CountdownLatch class CountdownLatch def count @mutex.synchronize { @count } end end end

Run the test again and we should be green! Woot!

A Sample Run

Create a folder under lib called sample. In that folder, I create a file called chucky.rb with the following contents:

require 'open-uri' require 'json' module CountdownLatch class Chucky URL = 'http://api.icndb.com/jokes/random' def get_fact open(URL) do |f| f.each_line { |line| puts JSON.parse(line)['value']['joke'] } end end def get_facts(num) latch = CountdownLatch.new(num) # <---- Latch facts = [] (1..num).each do |x| Thread.new do facts << get_fact latch.count_down end end latch.await facts end end end

This class fetches jokes from a third-party API, parses the JSON response and returns the joke as a String . We can use a test to drive Chucky and get us some facts:

require 'spec_helper' require 'sample/chucky' # <---- Remember to add this! module CountdownLatch describe CountdownLatch do it "sample run", :speed => 'slow' do chucky = Chucky.new facts = chucky.get_facts(5) expect(facts.size).to eq(5) end end end

As expected, the tests will pass. Try removing the latch and see what happens.

Limitations, Acknowledgments, and Where to Learn More

This implementation doesn’t handle spurious wakeups, an interesting phenomenon where threads can wake up even though the condition variable hasn’t signaled/broadcasted yet.

If you want a more solid and refined implementation of a countdown latch, take a look at the fantastic Ruby Concurrency GitHub repository.

Thanks for Reading!

I hope you have learned something new about condition variables, mutexes, and, of course, creating your own countdown latch! More importantly, I hope you had lots of fun following along. You can grab the full source here. Thanks for reading!