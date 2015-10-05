Projects That Are Making Blazing Fast Ruby a Reality
By Robert Qualls,
Robert Qualls looks at 2 projects that could lift Ruby in to the upper echelon of fast languages. No, really. Fast Ruby could be a thing, soon.
Robert Qualls explores typesetting and hackable PDFs in Ruby. Learn how to quickly typeset and generate PDFs for some simple document needs.
By Hendra Uzia,
A tutorial on how to integrate Jasmine into your Rails application by Hendra Uzia. Jasmine allows you to test your JavaScript functionality continuously.
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
By Abder-Rahman Ali,
A. Hasan applies Ruby to the medical domain, creating and viewing medical images. See how to encode and decode images, and use Tk to view them.
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski builds on the basics of OAuth 2 authenticaiton for Rails with oPRO, focusing on storing User data and accessing API endpoints.
By Kingsley Silas,
Kingsley Silas walks through a real Rails setup with RSpec. Learn some of the first best practices to kick start your Rails testing with RSpec.
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski continues looking at authentication options in the Rails community, this time focusing on oPRO, an OAuth2 provider engine.
By Glenn Goodrich,
Glenn Goodrich takes a look at the goals for the Ruby language in 2016. Diversity and language improvements make up the top of the list.
By Glenn Goodrich,
Glenn Goodrich takes a last look at 2015 in Ruby, treating the articles of the year a bit like features and stories in an Agile Retrospective meeting.
By Robert Qualls,
Robert Qualls introduces Rust to Rubyists, showing how to write a dynamic library to allow Ruby to consume Rust, making Ruby faster when it's done right.
By Jesse Herrick,
Jesse Herrick shows you Maxitest and how it enhances TDD with Minitest. Maxitest makes your tests a bit more readable and easier to use. Check it out.
By Hendra Uzia,
Hendra Uzia integrates the Jade Template engine into Rails, resulting in cleaner template syntax. Hendra also points out some gotchas for taken this route.
By Vinoth,
Vinoth builds a simple RSS reader using Rails. Missing Google Reader? Start making your own replacement with this tutorial.
By Robert Qualls,
Robert Qualls walks through some practical Alfred workflows using Ruby. Create a calendar event, convert some currency, and learn how much fun Alfred can be
By Kingsley Silas,
Kingsley Silas introduces you to Camaleon CMS, a content management system based on Ruby on Rails 4. Learn how to make your next site with Camaleon.
By Nihal Sahu,
Nihal Sahu sits down with well-known Rubyist and creator of the Elixir language, Jose Valim.
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski introduces you to Raygun, a great error reporting and user monitoring service. Do the right thing for your users and read this.
By Vinoth,
Vinoth shows you how to make a Slackbot with Sinatra. Customize your Slack experience with a slackbot that is under your command! BWAHAHHAHA!
By Benjamin Tan Wei Hao,
Learn about concurrency in Ruby while implementing Futures. Benjamin Tan Wei Hao takes a test-first approach in this informative post.
By Vinoth,
Vinoth shows you how to make autocompletion awesome using trigram search functionality in Rails and PostgreSQL.
By Kingsley Silas,
Kingsley Silas explores the new features unveiled in Octopress 3. Learn how to easily create and deploy a blog based on Jekyll and get your voice out there.
By Robert Qualls,
Robert Qualls takes a look at creating workflows in Alfred with Ruby. Alfred brings great utility to the Mac, and extending it with Ruby brings more.
By Fred Heath,
Fred Heath shows how Ruby can take patterns from other languages and clean them up using Modules to make your code concise and expressive.
By Vinoth,
Vinoth creates a simple sinatra app to handle iOS passes. Generate push notifications for users with your passes, very interesting.
By Kingsley Silas,
Kingsley Silas walks through installing Solidus, the newly created, open source gem to replace Spree. Get started with the future of Rails e-commerce.
By Hendra Uzia,
Hendra Uzia writes this great article on using Active Model Serializers to make your JSON great. If you use Rails to make an API, this is for you.
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski writes a second post about Rails authorization, this one about Pundit. Pundit is a gem that uses plain Ruby classes to make auth easy.
By Vasu K,
Vasu K walks you, the Rails developer, through accepting iOS payments within your Rails application. Offer in-app purchases easily with this tutorial.
By Vinoth,
Vinoth Kumar shows you how to speed up your expensive SQL queries using materialized views with PostgreSQL and Rails.