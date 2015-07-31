Browser Trends November 2015: the Chrome Clinch
By Craig Buckler,
You may distrust Google or detest Chrome but they've implemented a successful lock-in policy which makes it difficult to switch to another browser.
By Zack Wallace,
Zack Wallace shares 13 tips that will help you design and build apps more efficiently.
By Corey Martin,
Corey Martin compares Stripe and Braintree, two online API-driven systems for collecting payments on the web.
By Craig Buckler,
As Halloween descends, Craig reveals the nightmares which keep programmers awake and the hidden fears we all deny.
By Lexy Mayko,
Lexy Mayko introduces HTTP/2 and what it offers, including multiplexing, server push, header compression and binary format.
By Phil Smith,
Phil Smith introduces Perch, a lightning-fast, extensible, easy-to-use CMS that's perfect for projects small and large, scaling easily via Perch Runway.
By Craig Buckler,
You need rarely worry about caching — until you're hit by bizarre behavior, such as pages returning JSON data on the live app but not the test versions ...
By Gareth Redfern,
Gareth Redfern introduces Statamic, a full-featured, flat-file CMS for creating sophisticated, fully version-controlled websites without a database.
By Lesley Lutomski,
Lesley Lutomski introduces the Linux operating system and what you need to know to give it a try and install it on your computer.
By Craig Buckler,
It's all change in the desktop and mobile browser chart. One of the biggest casualties is Safari. Can Apple respond? Do they care?
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward demonstrates how to generate PDF files from Markdown files using Pandoc, LaTeX and PDFJam.
By Aldo Ziflaj,
Aldo Ziflaj looks at what's involved in moving your dev environment to the cloud, reviewing the tools available and the advantages of cloud development.
By DK Lynn,
DK Lynn details how to detect hacked files with SuperScan, a CRON script that tracks site changes and reports any changes to files in an account.
By Craig Buckler,
In the continuing SQL vs NoSQL debate, Craig discusses example project scenarios to determine which type of database offers the most benefit.
By Craig Buckler,
Are you puzzled by SQL and NoSQL? Are you unsure what to use in your next project? Craig discusses the primary differences in on handy summary.
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward introduces Estonia's e-Residency Program, which provides a way to register a business abroad and acquire a secure, digital identity.
By Ralph Mason,
Ralph reviews the main uses of apostrophes in writing, covering possession and missing letters, it's vs its, and apostrophes with verbs and plural nouns.
By Abder-Rahman Ali,
A. Hasan introduces the Python Imaging Library and Pillow, showing how to read and resize images, convert to grayscale and change image file formats.
By Craig Buckler,
Forgive the geeky title pun, but Craig looks at Edge's first full month in the browser chart. Can it supersede IE quickly and painlessly? Nah, probably not.
By Shaumik Daityari,
Shaumik examines ways to manage huge repositories with Git, including shallow cloning, cloning a single branch, using submodules and third-party extensions.
By Angela Molina,
A post Q&A chat with Guilherme Müller; a full stack developer and SitePoint Premium teacher.
By Jeff Smith,
Jeff Smith gives tips on resumes, portfolios, research & preparation for getting hired as a web dev, with expert advice from senior recruiters at Atlassian.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi reviews Firefox 40's new performance tools, optimizations for Windows 10, malware protection and add-on signing.
By Shaumik Daityari,
In this article, Shaumik Daityari will teach you how to deploy a Django applicaiton for production using mod_wsgi on Ubuntu 14.04.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig reviews Microsoft's new browser, Edge. Will it help the company move beyond the tainted Internet Explorer brand?
By Vinay Raghu,
In this screencast I will show you how to traverse within files and projects, line manipulations and explore Sublime's combination keys.
By Ralph Mason,
Spicing up your emails with Markdown is easy with Markdown Here, a simple extension for Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Thunderbird, Evernote, WordPress and more.
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward introduces Git LFS, an open-source Git extension by GitHub that provides a versioning solution for large files in Git.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig recommends several packages and themes that transform GitHub's Atom from a being good editor into a truly great editor.
By Abder-Rahman Ali,
Abder-Rahman lists 10 time-saving tips for Pythonists, from coding styles to using libraries and testing Python code regularly.