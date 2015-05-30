Angela's articles
6 Pro Tips from React Developers
If you’re new to React, you could benefit from learning from React developers who’ve learned valuable lessons about the framework.
Embedded Signing with the HelloSign API
We'll walk you through a live embedded signature demonstration. Watch as we embed a signature request from our own example site using HTML and PHP.
Embedded VS. Non-Embedded Signing with HelloSign
We teach you about the difference between embedded signing and non-embedded signing for legally binding documents.
Using the HelloSign API Dashboard and Test Mode
We demonstrate how HelloSign’s dashboard can help you manage and provide overviews into your API calls, callbacks, requests and more!
Making Your First API Call with HelloSign
In just 5 minutes, we’ll show you how to start signing documents on your own website using the HelloSign API.
Introducing: Chatbots with Our First Mini Course
We’re happy to introduce Mini Courses, it’s a shorter course made for your quick breaks. In 1-hour, we'll show you how to make your first chatbot, for free!
Are You Improving Your UX with Analytics?
Learn to make informed UX decisions based on qualitative data through UX analytics.
A Lesson on ES2015 with Darin Haener – Live!
Take a lesson of Diving into ES2015 with Darin Haener in our next live event - a live lesson! Check out what we'll cover and register to join us.
Translating CSS for Paged Media with Rachel Andrew
Last week we spoke with Rachel Andrew, a CSS Working Group Invited Expert about CSS for paged media. Here's a recap of your questions for her.
Head Slapping WordPress Security with Expert Chris Burgess
WordPress security is often an area in WordPress left neglected or done incorrectly. Read our recap with Chris Burgess in our WordPress security webinar.
Spreading the Word on WordPress Security
Did you know that WordPress powers a third of the web, and a popular target for attackers? This week we chat to Chris Burgess on WordPress Security.
Let’s Talk about Sketch, Baby! With Sketch Guru, Daniel Schwarz
We think it's important to connect you with subject matter specialists and give you a chance to say hello and ask them a question. Last week, we caught up with Daniel Schwarz for a chat about Sketch 3.
3 Pro Tips For Finding the Perfect Image
The hardest part of finding the perfect image is there are just too many options. We've got three tips to help you save time and narrow down your search.
Animation Advice from a CSS Master
Last week Tiffany Brown, author of CSS Master, joined us on the forums for a Q&A session discussing CSS Animations. Read the highlights of her conversation.
Those Who Can, Teach: An Interview with Guilherme Müller
A post Q&A chat with Guilherme Müller; a full stack developer and SitePoint Premium teacher.
Live Q&A with Guilherme Müller on HTML
Guilherme Müller, creator of HTML courses on SitePoint Premium, is joining us for an exclusive Q&A session on the Forums. Wednesday, 5th August at 4pm (EST)
Video: On the Edge of SVG with Sara Soueidan
Sara focuses on missing and incomplete features, providing real-world and practical use cases showing why these features matter.
Video: Woah, I Can Test Edge & IE on a Mac & Linux!
Rey discusses the browser marketshare, the testing options for browsers on OS X & Linux and new tools that enhance testing capabilities on mobile.
Video: Product and Personality with Paula Chuchro
Come watch Paula Chuchro talk and learn about the UX principles behind Microsoft Edge, as well as how we’re incorporating user feedback into the app.
Video: ES6 – Features By Testing
ES6 (aka ES2015) offers many new and exciting features, from expressive syntax, to new powerful built-in APIs, to entirely new-to-JS programming paradigms
Video: Falling In Love With Forms
Aaron Gustafson explores forms. How they work, how their components can maximizing accessibility, improve semantics, and allow for more flexible styling.
Videos: Advancing JavaScript without breaking the web
In this talk Chris Heilmann shows the pros and cons of new JS features and workarounds how to innovate the web and still keep it in a working condition.
Video: The new browser and rendering engine for Windows 10
Microsoft Edge will be the new browser across all Windows 10 devices. Watch our tour of the new browser features and new rendering engine under the covers.
Video: What’s new in the F12 Developer Tools
Join us for a whirlwind tour of our in-browser development tools, including lots of demos and a brief tour of our new open-source Diagnostics Adapter.