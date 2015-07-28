Video: Profiling JavaScript Performance in Chrome
By Tim Evko
Web
In this video, I’ll dive into the Chrome Developer Tools Profiler and demonstrate how we can use it to analyze the performance of JavaScript running in the browser.
Tim Evko is a front end web developer from New York, with a passion for responsive web development, Sass, and JavaScript. He lives on coffee, CodePen demos and flannel shirts.
