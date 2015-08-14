Ralph is SitePoint's Web channel editor, administrator of SitePoint's magnificent web forums, and a freelance editor and web designer at Page Affairs.
Ralph's articles
Grab Our Free Printable Markdown Cheat Sheet
By Ralph Mason,
Authors writing for publications are more and more expected to submit their writing in Markdown format, so it pays to be familiar with this simple syntax.
Grab Our Free Printable Docker Cheat Sheet
By Ralph Mason,
Grab SitePoint's free Docker cheat sheet, which gathers all the commands you’re most likely to need in your Docker workflow.
Writing for Money: Tips for Planning Your Next Article Pitch
By Ralph Mason,
Ralph Mason discusses things you should think about when planning, scoping out and pitching article ideas to publishers, and how to write a killer outline.
Decoding CSS Positioning: A Master Class with Paul O’Brien
By Ralph Mason,
Paul answers anything and everything about CSS positioning — from floats and relative, absolute and fixed positioning to table display and even flexbox.
4 Simple Things to Remember about Apostrophes
By Ralph Mason,
Ralph reviews the main uses of apostrophes in writing, covering possession and missing letters, it's vs its, and apostrophes with verbs and plural nouns.
Spicing up Your Emails with Markdown
By Ralph Mason,
Spicing up your emails with Markdown is easy with Markdown Here, a simple extension for Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Thunderbird, Evernote, WordPress and more.