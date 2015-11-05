Time Ago: How to Display Publish Dates as Time Since Posted
By Osvaldas Valutis,
Osvaldas Valutis explains a simple technique for keeping your publish dates fresh and up to date.
By Craig Buckler,
How can you decide which programming language to use when faced with conflicting advice, surveys and opinions? Craig reveals the best way to start...
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti looks at extending the functionality of a personal assistant in Api.ai using custom intents and contexts.
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward provides tips on making Git and GitHub projects fit better into developer workflow—from running tests to deploying your code to a server.
By Ryan Irelan,
Ryan Irelan introduces Craft, a flexible, database-driven, design-friendly CMS providing an elegant and simple authoring experience for clients.
By Craig Buckler,
Welcome to 2016. Craig looks back over the past year and discusses the winners and losers in the active browser market.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi congratulates Thomas Greco, SitePoint's Ambassador of the Month for January, 2016.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig returns with another ten web-related prophesies for 2016. Hacks, browsers, SEO and WebAssemby all make the final list.
By Craig Buckler,
An individual web page now exceeds 2.2MB. Are pages 16% better than in 2014 or have developers and site owners unconsciously created an obesity epidemic?
By Craig Buckler,
Craig looks back at the ten web predictions he made at the start of 2015. Is he the new Nostradamus or a psychic phoney? You decide...
By Stephen Altrogge,
Stephen Altrogge looks at how to create viral content without stooping to clickbait tactics, with high-value content, great headlines, humor and timing.
By Tanay Pant,
Tanay Pant presents a step-by-step guide to creating a simple 3D game using the Unity 5 gaming platform.
By Josh Althuser,
Josh Althuser explores the meaning of full stack development, and the pros and cons of hiring full stack developers.
By Shivam Mamgain,
Shivam Mamgain explores ways to utilize and customize Google Maps with GMaps.js, a library that makes it much easier to harness the Google Maps API.
By Joshua Kraus,
Joshua Kraus explores forums as a source of information, guidance and inspiration for article writing, providing tips on how to ask the perfect question.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi congratulates Adrian Sandu, SitePoint's Ambassador of the Month for December, 2015.
By Craig Buckler,
Has a client approached you with a fabulous money-making idea? Are you tempted to offer your expertise in lieu of future profits? Craig provides some advice.
By Adam Bolte,
Adam Bolte looks at how to determine the best location to load your environment variables and programs for altering your shell or desktop environment.
By Craig Buckler,
Firefox remains the only mainstream open source browser but is losing ground to the all-dominant Google Chrome. Can Mozilla fight back?
By Simon Codrington,
Simon presents the Battery Status API, used for determining the battery levels of an end user's device and tailoring your app to optimize performance.
By Brett Romero,
Brett Romero provides an introductory guide to Python collections, covering the various functions of lists, strings, mappings and sets.
By Jeff Smith,
Jeff Smith looks at the phenomenon of impostor syndrome, how it can affect web professionals, and how you can take steps to deal with it.
By Donald Dragoti,
Donald Dragoti looks at some of the special features of the new Vivaldi browser, and why you might consider making the switch.
By Shaumik Daityari,
Shaumik Daityari looks at the subtle differences you might face when shifting your development environment from Ubuntu to OS X, and vice versa.
By Tanay Pant,
Tanay Pant introduces ProtonMail, a free, web-based, encrypted email service based in Switzerland.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi congratulates Marc Towler, SitePoint's first ever Ambassador of the Month.
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward introduces Go (aka GoLang), covering the features of this statically typed, compiled language, as well as resources for further learning.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig's recent experiences with passwordless authentication have been overwhelmingly positive. Could your application and users enjoy the same benefits?
By Zack Wallace,
Zack Wallace presents ways for non-technical people to establish a presence online, from social sites to free websites and ecommerce options.
By Thomas Gorissen,
Thomas Gorissen explains why the ASEAN community should adapt the Web's values of participation, collaboration and exchange.