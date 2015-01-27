Vikas Lalwani is a front-end developer with an eye for design. He loves to play with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript to create tiny apps for fun. You can check out his experiments on his home page.
Vikas's articles
Set Up a Jekyll Blog in 5 Minutes with Poole
Web
By Vikas Lalwani,
Vikas Lalwani demonstrates how to set up a Jekyll blog on GitHub Pages using Poole's Hyde theme.
Build a Simple Image Editor with CSS Filters and jQuery
JavaScript
By Vikas Lalwani,
Vikas Lalwani introduces CSS filters and then shows us how to build a rudimentary image editor with filters and some help from jQuery.