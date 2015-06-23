Barbara has been an ardent performance advocate and web technologist for many years, working on a variety of web projects, most recently for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. As an international speaker, a contributor to jsmanners, and the organizer of the Toronto Web Performance Meetup, Barbara shares her passion and knowledge of web performance with the community.
Barbara's articles
The Psychology of Speed
Web
By Barbara Bermes,
In this exclusive book excerpt, we examine the psychology of speed in regards to building lean websites.
Avoiding Temptations that Harm Website Performance
Web
By Barbara Bermes,
Barbara Bermes gives an overview of the book Lean Websites, covering site components that affect website performance, and how to approach website optimization.