Video: Working with Sublime
By Vinay Raghu
Web
Learning the features of your editor is a great way to maximize your productivity. Keyboard shortcuts allow you to work quickly and precisely without having to take your hands off the keyboard. As simple as that sounds, it can help you immensely when you’re immersed in code. Spending a little amount of time to familiarize yourself with your editor helps in the long run.
While most other editors either have a really high learning curve or are heavy and slow to use, Sublime Text is easy to get started with. In this screencast, I’ll show you how to traverse within files and projects, make line manipulations, and work with Sublime’s combination keys.
Vinay Raghu is a UI/UX developer passionate about experimenting with the latest frontend technologies. He is an avid open source contributor and loves meetup groups. You can learn more about him at viii.in.
