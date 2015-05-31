Continuous Learning for Your iOS App Using App Center
By Ariel Elkin,
This tutorial walks you through how easily Microsoft's Visual Studio App Center can centralise your Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery needs.
By Cormac Foster,
An overview of how Microsoft Visual Studio App Center can help you automate continuous integration and continuous deployment to save you time.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Here's January's Sourcehunt with 7 new libs/packages to keep and eye on or to contribute to. Use open source? Give back by helping out!
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern develops an app which uses Microsoft's Text Analytics API to recognize positive or negative sentiment in people's reviews of an Amazon product.
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta uses React Native and the Microsoft face API to create a face recognition app.
By Ariel Ben Horesh,
Ariel looks at connecting up the Microsoft Band SDK to various app platforms including iOS, Android and the Universal Windows Platform.
By SitePoint Offers,
By Bruno Skvorc,
Here's how to use a popular AI engine to classify uploaded images of dogs into breeds - much like Microsoft's What-Dog app, but in only 80 lines of code!
By SitePoint Offers,
By Jason Aden,
Jason Aden gives an introduction to building web applications with Angular 2.
By Deivi Taka,
Deivi Taka shows how to create collections of items on Windows Phone for displaying long data sets.
By SitePoint Offers,
This bundle contains $990 worth of Microsoft Office courses that’ll help you work faster and smarter. You’ll learn your way around Word, Excel, Outlook, Access, OneNote, and Powerpoint
By Deivi Taka,
Deivi Taka looks at how to keep your Windows Phone app users up to date with notifications .
By Deivi Taka,
Deivi Taka looks at adding maps and geolocation functionality to Windows Phone Apps.
By Lauren Holliday,
In this article, the author goes through great lengths to find the next Steve Jobs.
By Aldo Ziflaj,
Aldo Ziflaj looks at Microsoft's App Studio, a handy free tool for creating basic Windows Phone apps.
By Deivi Taka,
Deivi Taka looks at how XAML controls in Visual Studio can help beginner programmers create Windows Phone apps.
By Etienne Margraff,
Microsoft's Etienne Margraff explains what's new in Vorlon.js, and how you can use it for remote debugging of your JavaScript
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to run Windows 10 IoT Core on a Raspberry Pi and use it to control a pair of servos.
By David Voyles,
Microsoft's David Voyles introduces the Media Capture API, the main interface that allows webpages to access media capture devices such as webcams.
By Robby Ingebretsen,
Microsoft's Robby Ingebretsen walks through the Web Audio API, which is to audio what the Canvas API is to pixels.
By Deivi Taka,
In Deivi Taka's first post for SitePoint, he takes us on a beginners tour for developing a mobile app on the Windows Phone 8.1 platform.
By Ashraff Hathibelagal,
Ashraff Hathibelagal introduces Microsoft's Visual Studio Code (VSCode), covering Linux installation, IntelliSense, debugging and version control.
By Ophelie Lechat,
In developing Edge, Microsoft has made thousands of changes to jettison the legacy of the past and to improve support for the web of today and tomorrow.
By Ophelie Lechat,
In Windows 10, we will provide solutions for interoperability with the modern Web and compatibility with legacy Web technologies. In this talk, Candice Quadros explores how we’re making it easy for customers moving from earlier versions of Windows and IE or relying on legacy technologies to move forward to Windows 10 with confidence.
By Angela Molina,
Sara focuses on missing and incomplete features, providing real-world and practical use cases showing why these features matter.
By Angela Molina,
Rey discusses the browser marketshare, the testing options for browsers on OS X & Linux and new tools that enhance testing capabilities on mobile.
By Angela Molina,
ES6 (aka ES2015) offers many new and exciting features, from expressive syntax, to new powerful built-in APIs, to entirely new-to-JS programming paradigms
By Ophelie Lechat,
In this talk by Kevin Hill and Kiril Seksenov, learn to bring your website experience into the Windows Store on top of the new web rendering engine.