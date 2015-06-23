Robby Ingebretsen is the founder and creative director of PixelLab. Read his blog here or follow him on Twitter.
Robby's articles
A True Gaming Experience with the Gamepad API
HTML & CSS
By Robby Ingebretsen,
Microsoft's Robby Ingebretsen explains how to take browser-based gaming to the next level with the Gamepad API
Dynamic Sound with the Web Audio API
HTML & CSS
By Robby Ingebretsen,
Microsoft's Robby Ingebretsen walks through the Web Audio API, which is to audio what the Canvas API is to pixels.
Reimagining Flight Simulator: Then and Now
JavaScript
By Robby Ingebretsen,
Robby Ingebretsen explains how to create realistic-looking terrain using WebGL, in an attempt to revive the original Flight Simulator.