David Rousset is a Senior Program Manager at Microsoft, in charge of driving adoption of HTML5 standards. He has been a speaker at several famous web conferences such as Paris Web, CodeMotion, ReasonsTo or jQuery UK. He’s the co-author of the WebGL Babylon.js open-source engine. Read his blog on MSDN or follow him on Twitter.
David's articles
Debugging Your HTML5 in Microsoft Edge for Xbox One
Microsoft's David Rousset shows how to debug HTML5 on Xbox One's Microsoft Edge with the Xbox Windows Store app and Vorlon.js.
Creating Fun and Immersive Audio Experiences with Web Audio
Microsoft's David Rousset shares about creating fun and immersive audio experiences with Web Audio API
How Pointer Events Will Make Cross-Browser Touch Support Easy
Microsoft’s David Rousset explains how Pointer Events will make cross-browsers touch support easy by unifying touch and mouse.
Debug WebGL and HTML5 Mobile Experiences with Visual Studio Emulators
Microsoft’s David Rousset explains how to test and debug WebGL & HTML5 mobile experiences with Visual Studio emulators.
Experiment with ECMAScript 6 on Babylon.js with TypeScript 1.5
Microsoft's David Rousset explains how he experimented with ECMAScript6 on babylon.js with TypeScript in Microsoft Edge
Creating an Accessible Breakout Game Using Web Audio and SVG
Microsoft's David Rousset shares his idea for creating an accessible breakout game using Web Audio and SVG
Why and How We Migrated babylon.js to Azure: CORS, gzip, and IndexedDB
Microsoft's David Rousset explains how he migrated his WebGL library to Azure.
Enhance Your JavaScript Debugging with Cross-Browser Source Maps
Microsoft's David Rousset explains how to simplify JavaScript debugging by using cross-browser source maps.
Understanding Collisions and Physics with Babylon.js and Oimo.js
David Rousset explains how the joy of collisions and physics can be channeled using open source WebGL libraries Babylon.js and physics engine Oimo.js
Write a 3D Soft Engine from Scratch: Part 6
This is the 6th and last part of tutorial about Write a 3D Soft Engine from Scratch, by the author David Rousset.
Write a 3D Soft Engine from Scratch: Part 5
Write a 3D Soft Engine from Scratch: Bonus Part
Write a 3D Soft Engine from Scratch: Part 4
Write a 3D Soft Engine from Scratch: Part 3
3D modelers help the collaboration between 3D designers and developers. The designer can use its favorite tools to build his scenes or meshes (3D Studio Max, Maya, Blender, etc.).
Using IndexedDB to Manage 3D WebGL Assets
Write a 3D Soft Engine from Scratch: Part 2
Write a 3D Soft Engine from Scratch: Part 1
This is the 1st part of tutorial about Write a 3D Soft Engine from Scratch, by the author David Rousset.
HTML5 Gaming: Benchmarking Sprite Animations
Using CSS Grid Layout and Blend 5 to Build a Game
Unifying Touch and Mouse with Pointer Events
Microsoft Tech Evangelist David Rousset explains in detail how to code for touch, gesture, pen and mouse using pointer instructions.
The Complete Guide to Building HTML5 Games with Canvas and SVG
Building a Windows 8 App with HTML5 – Part 1
Building a Windows 8 App with HTML5 – Part 2
Modernize your HTML5 Canvas Game
Build Awesome Apps with CSS3 Animations
How to Create HTML5 Apps on Windows Phone with PhoneGap
