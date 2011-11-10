As a Technical Evangelist for Microsoft, Rey focuses on promoting best practices for client-side web development and helping Microsoft meet the needs of this community. He is passionate about HTML5 and the possibilities that it brings for building rich, interactive web applications. In addition, Rey is a member of the jQuery JavaScript project team, and writer for .net magazine.
Rey's articles
A Glimpse into the Windows 10 Upgrade Notification
By Rey Bango,
A glimpse into the Windows 10 upgrade notification and the benefits and PC compatibility of the operating system
Measuring Success in Developer Relations
By Rey Bango,
Microsoft's Rey Bango explains how to win the hearts and minds of developers.
How to Test for Internet Explorer on Android, iOS, and Mac OS X
By Rey Bango,
Microsoft's Rey Bango explains how to test for Internet Explorer using the devices you have, from Android to iOS to Mac OS X.
iOS to IE10 Metro: Building Cross-Browser Plugin-Free Experiences
By Rey Bango,
Update Your docmode for Web Standards
By Rey Bango,
Site Pinning: Rotating Overlay Icons
By Rey Bango,
Using Site Pinning and Overlay Icons for Enhanced User Engagement
By Rey Bango,