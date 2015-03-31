Skip to main content

Rami Sayar

Rami Sayar

Rami Sayar is a technical evangelist at Microsoft Canada focusing on web development (JavaScript, AngularJS, Node.js, HTML5, CSS3, D3.js, Backbone.js, Babylon.js), open data and open source technologies (Python, PHP, Java, Android, Linux, etc.) Read his blog or follow him on Twitter.

Rami's articles