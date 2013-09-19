Video: Falling In Love With Forms
Aaron Gustafson explores forms. How they work, how their components can maximizing accessibility, improve semantics, and allow for more flexible styling.
In this talk Chris Heilmann shows the pros and cons of new JS features and workarounds how to innovate the web and still keep it in a working condition.
Microsoft Edge will be the new browser across all Windows 10 devices. Watch our tour of the new browser features and new rendering engine under the covers.
Join us for a whirlwind tour of our in-browser development tools, including lots of demos and a brief tour of our new open-source Diagnostics Adapter.
Brett Romero explains how to integrate mobile platform Cordova into your Visual Studio Community 2015 website, and provide users with a slick mobile app.
Brett Romero explains how to add ecommerce functionality to a site using Microsoft's Visual Studio Community 2015 app.
Microsoft's Rey Bango explains how to test for Internet Explorer using the devices you have, from Android to iOS to Mac OS X.
Rami Sayar continues his series on building a chatroom web app using Node.js, Express and Microsoft Azure.
Rami Sayar explains the basics of setting up a Node.js-powered chatroom web app.
Community manager Jasmine Elias outlines insights gleaned from our recent Microsoft Q&As on the SitePoint forums.
Community manager Jasmine Elias takes a look at the pressing issues in our forums including JS, .NET, Microsoft, pair programming, browsers, mobile dev.
Microsoft's David Catuhe explains how to use classes and inheritance in ECMAScript 6.
David Rousset explains how the joy of collisions and physics can be channeled using open source WebGL libraries Babylon.js and physics engine Oimo.js
Following bizarre US IE8 usage patterns in 2014, the browser market returned to normal. Chrome had a small increase but Opera is also attracting attention.
IE8 usage in the USA trebled during December 2014. Craig has analyzed the latest StatCounter numbers to discover whether the hike continued into the new year.
Spartan is Microsoft's attempt to break free from Internet Explorer's tainted legacy. Craig discusses how it could help Microsoft, users and web developers.
Welcome to 2015. Bizarrely, IE8 usage in the USA trebled during December. A statistical setback or something more sinister?
We take a year-end look at the web browser market. With all vendors losing out to Chrome, Craig asks whether the desktop version of Safari has a viable future.
Craig takes his regular look at the monthly web browser usage charts. Despite a small increase last month, IE usage has now dropped below one in five users.
Taylor Ren explains how you can use MS Interop to create Microsoft Word documents in PHP ready, immediately ready for the printer
In the news this week: Microsoft's Partner Conference, Programming Languages and the Internet of Things. Check out the best links in our weekly round-up.
A plethora of functionality has been updated and added to windows phone 8.1, offering developers new opportunities to improve their apps.
Install the Phalcon framework on Windows Azure, configure URL rewriting and get a sample app up and running
Learn how to create and deploy a PHP+MySQL app on Windows Azure
The IE7, 8, 9 and 10 browser modes have disappeared from IE11. But were you using them correctly anyway?